Conway’s fire chief and emergency management director Le Hendrick is likening Isaias to Hurricane Matthew with expectations of downed trees and powerlines.
Hendrick told Conway City Council only minutes ago that he expects the storm to give Conway its worst wind and rain from 9 p.m.-11 p.m. He is anticipating winds ranging from 60 to 70 mph with gusts as high as 76, which he says is “pretty strong for this area” compared to previous storms. He reasons that a hard ground at this time will cause more problems with powerlines and trees than have come with some storms.
As much as 8-inches of rain could fall in some areas, which is much less than fell in Hurricane Matthew, he said.
Hendrick said at 4:50 p.m. that the storm was 185 miles below Horry County, moving at 13 mph with winds expected to start in about two hours. He said the storm will start to accelerate at the coast and come off of the water rapidly. The good news is it will go on up to North Carolina and Virginia overnight and should be gone from this area by the time Conwayites get up in the morning.
After Hurricane Matthew ravaged and flooded Conway, the city collected 20,000 cubic yards of debris that took city workers several weeks to collect so he encouraged Conwayites to be prepared.
The city has postponed its Tuesday trash pickup to Wednesday when crews will do double routes, collecting Tuesday and Wednesday’s garbage.
As to the downed trees, Conway Councilman Larry White wondered if after the storm, Conwayites who have trouble with tree limbs littering the roads might cut back their overhanging branches.
City Administrator Adam Emrick says that’s all right, but suggested they call arborist Wanda Lilly to help them determine which branches need to be cut and how to cut them.
They should call (843) 248-1760 to speak with Lilly.
