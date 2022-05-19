No one came to speak to Conway City Council about its proposed 2022-23 budget Monday night, and council quickly gave it first reading without any comments.
If the budget passes second reading, its General Fund will increase $12.5 million from this year’s $51.42 million to $63.9 million, which will require a 5.4 mill tax increase moving from 77.3 mills to 82.7 mills.
The budget includes a 7 percent pay increase for every eligible employee, which are employees who have worked for at least one full year as of July 1, 2021.
The budget also calls for five new employees with at least one being a second grants coordinator.
Budget documents distributed by the city this week credit almost all of the increases to the national inflation rate that it puts at 7 percent, plus the city is expected growth.
The largest portion of the budget is the General Fund that will move from $29.64 million to $35.09 million.
The only service expected to cost less in the next fiscal year, beginning July 1, 2022 and running through June 30, 2023, is community development, which is expected to drop from $286,345 to $270,000
The largest increase is expected to be in stormwater, from $2.08 million to $2.57 million.
The General Fund will be the largest percentage of the budget at 57.6 percent, followed by Water & Sewer Fund at 31.73 percent.
The plan includes a number of fee increases beginning first with a $300 fee per unit for new single-family and multi-family units using roll-out garbage carts.
“Currently,” the proposed budget reads, “the Solid Waste Department reviews every major residential development without a review fee. This action takes considerable time and effort without a funding source for such activity. To assure that all new development does not create or continue to create a burden that is offset by taxpayer funded contributions, a Sanitation Plan Review Fee shall be added to every new residential construction. This fee shall be charged at the time a building permit is issued and will be collected from the Builder or person pulling the building permit and shall be for single or multi-family units utilizing roll carts for garbage collection.”
Building permit fees will increase by the square foot. For an 1,800-square-foot home, the increase will rise from $891 to $1,074.
Conway spokesperson June Wood says the city now has 4,200 units “in some form of review.”
Solid waste collections will also increase 7 percent for residential and commercial service fees. A residential cart with a single pickup each month will increase from $24 to $26 per month, a $24 annual increase.
Commercial monthly rates for dumpsters will increase $60 to $85 for a solid waste roll cart and $46 to $70 for a recycling roll cart.
All new customers will be expected to purchase one of each.
Stormwater monthly fees will increase to address flooding concerns throughout the city. They will increase by 16 percent for residential and commercial service fees. Both will increase to $7.25 per month, up $1.
Water and sewer rates will increase 3 percent, due to a rate increase from Grand Strand Water and Sewer. For the average user of 6,000 gallons per month, the in-city rate will increase $1.47 with water only out-of-city customers increasing $1.38. For out-of-city water and sewer, the increase will be $2.94.
To keep up with multiple essential water and sewer projects planned over the next few years to keep up with increased capacity, these fees will increate 30 percent. They include water meter connection/tap fees: water and irrigation meter base fees, sewer connection fees; fire hydrant meter tap and installation fees; water or sewer wet tap fees and maintenance and construction fees.
Taxes and grants are expected to be the General Fund’s biggest contributors with taxes bringing in $8.76 million, an 18 percent increase, and grants expected to take a huge jump from $2.35 million to $8.45 million, an increase of 259 percent.
Licenses and permits will be next in its revenue produced from $6.91 million to $7.92 million, a 15 percent increase.
Sales and Service Charges are expected to take a minimal drop from $4.83 million to $4.62 million.
Personnel is the largest expense in the General Fund at $17.94 million, up 9 percent, with operating expenses expected to take a huge jump from $9.51 million to $16.04 million, a 69 percent increase.
The Utility Fund’s budget is up from $9.55 million to $11.04 million with two grants, one for $7 million and another $1 million.
The two grants will be used to replace a sewer line running from Church Street, continuing along Mill Pond Road, and a pump station at Park Hill.
Capital expenditure lead the utilities fund expenditures going up from $4.36 million to $9.87 million, with the largest impact coming from capital expenses expected to increase 126 percent from $4.36 million to $9.87 million.
Nondepartmental expenditures are expected to lead the expenses for the General Fund at $9.26 million, followed by $6.94 million for police. The Fire Department will come in at about half that at $3.28 million.
The Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is expected to cost $2.95 million with Solid Waste coming in just below that at $2.94 million.
A number of vehicles will be replaced and one new one will be added to the year’s expenses.
The Chestnut Bay project, planned to create an environmental-area near Trinity Methodist Church, to help reduce the impact of flooding with a play area and large Carolina Bay-type feature is in the budget with $275,000 rebudgeted from this year and $200,000 added to that.
A capital project for Ivy Glenn and Jordan Circle is expected to cost $225,000.
