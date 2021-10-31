Small businesses in downtown Conway will be in the spotlight next weekend as they shift gears and showcase their holiday spirit during Conway Downtown Alive Holiday Open House on Nov. 7.

Laura Abernathy owns Fourth and Main on Laurel, one of the businesses participating in Sunday’s event. Her home décor and furniture business has been a part of the holiday open house for the past five years. Abernathy said the event helps get everybody out and shopping and in the Christmas mood.

“It’s a time to switch over from your fall merchandise and get all your Christmas stuff out,” Abernathy said. “Starting next Sunday, we’ll have a lot of Christmas décor in here, including Christmas trees and that kind of stuff.”

Hillary Howard, executive director for Conway Downtown Alive, said nearly two dozen local businesses will be featured in Sunday’s event. Howard said not only will it be easy to spot which business is featured in holiday open house but all participating businesses will be giving other participating businesses a helping hand.

“Each business participating will have maps available to show all the other businesses that are open,” Howard said. “The open businesses will also be posted on social media. And each business will have a bow or signage on their door to show that they’re part of the event.”

Howard added that the restaurants in downtown Conway that are typically open on Sunday are participating and will be featured on the maps.

Sunday’s holiday open house is the first where there is a sense of normalcy around downtown Conway after COVID-19 created concerns around the world. However, Howard said despite the hard times COVID-19 put on small businesses, those in downtown Conway proved to be resilient.

“From having to survive multiple flooding events, bridge closures, they have become very accustomed to thinking outside the box and switching gears very quickly,” Howard said. “And one of the things I was most proud of is their response to the pandemic. We really didn’t lose any businesses downtown due to the pandemic that had not already dipped their toe into the closure waters before the pandemic hit.”