When you eat at Don’s Deli in Conway you won’t be hungry when you leave.
Plus, you’ll get your money’s worth and then some.
That’s the word from Don Jackson, owner along with his son Jason Jackson, of the upscale deli at 1610 Church St.
“We give a full course meal,” Don Jackson said. “You eat here and you’re full. You leave here, you’re not hungry. Let’s put it that way.”
Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Don’s Deli specializes in New York-style deli sandwiches and a full line of desserts. Think 18 different styles of cheese cakes, about 10 different regular cakes and ice cream.
The deli, with six employees, also offers nine different kinds of fresh bread, including marble rye, Hawaiian and white bread — all of it shipped in daily from New York and Chicago.
You can eat in or take out, as Don’s Deli has seating for 58 people.
Catering is also available, with recent orders going to offices, weddings, parties, car dealerships and medical offices.
As of the third week in November, the deli had been open for about five weeks.
And business has been good, judging from Don’s assessment.
“We’ve done fantastic,” he said. “We’re very happy. We’re getting everybody from around Conway and people are coming from Georgetown, Myrtle Beach and Pawley’s Island. We’re very happy to be here. Of all the places I’ve been, I like here the most. . . People really appreciate us and we appreciate them coming. That’s for sure.”
Don has extensive experience — 35 years plus — in the food business.
“We had our first deli in 1977 in New York,” he said. “We brought buffalo wings down from New York to Virginia. We’ve had delis in Virginia, in Charlotte and New York and down here.”
Looking ahead to the holidays, he said his deli will be doing its regular catering “and I’m sure we’ll make some homemade products for Christmas.”
And what about his prices?
Don says they’re good: “You definitely get your full dollar’s worth. They don’t complain.”
Customer comments online about Don’s Deli are positive:
—“The sandwich is HUGE! We get it just to make two meals out of it. Great value!!!”
—“The best chowder I have had in long time. Will bring many friends back to Dons.”
—“This place is soooo yummy. They make a sandwich that is like two meals. So fresh and yummy.”
A sampling of the menu, according to the deli’s website:
•The Don—turkey, ham pastrami, lettuce, tomato, mayo, deli mustard (full sandwich for $16.95, half for $11.95).
• The Fredo—oven roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, mayo and deli mustard (full sandwich $15.95, half $10.95).
• The Sonny—black forest ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, mayo and mustard (full sandwich $15.95, half $10.95).
• The Riverwalk Reuben—corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing (full sandwich $16.95, half $11.95).
For more information, see the Don’s Deli website at: https://www.donsdeli.com/menu or call the deli at 843-488-0090.
