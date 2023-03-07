Conway crews are on scene after a structure fire broke out at the old Whittemore Elementary building early Tuesday morning.

City officials have called the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate due to the property being city-owned, said city spokesperson June Wood.

Conway Fire Department was dispatched around 12:45 a.m. to 1904 Maple Ave.

As of 7 a.m., firefighters remain on scene, still working to extinguish hot spots, Wood said.

Horry Street is closed between Maple and Rhue streets.

Conway leaders currently have a request for proposals open to accept ideas for the building.

City staff and council unsealed its first and only proposal in November from the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society. The nonprofit proposed plans to for a nearly $16 million project to build a residential complex, a community center and museum.

The city’s RFP will remain open through Dec. 31, 2024, though city leaders recently discussed a request to close the RFP during its budget retreat in Aiken last week.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.