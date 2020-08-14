When Alex Hyman ran for and won a seat on the Conway City Council, he says he had no idea that he might get another chance to become a circuit judge anytime soon.
But the opportunity has arisen and Hyman has offered himself for service a second time, saying Horry County needs one or even two more judges.
The seat he is eyeing is the At-Large, Seat 12, and, including Hyman, seventeen people have applied to fill it.
Hyman says if he were to be elected to the judgeship his office would be in Horry-Georgetown counties where there are only two resident judges now, but where the caseload equals larger areas including Columbia, Charleston and Greenville.
Only residents of certain areas are allowed to apply to be resident judges, but anyone from throughout the state is allowed to apply to contend for an at-large seat, so Hyman’s opponents come from throughout the state.
In August of 2019, Hyman was one of 13 candidates for the At-Large, Seat 13.
Typically, no one runs against a sitting judge who wants to keep his seat, so that’s why opportunities to run for judgeships are rare.
“That’s what I’ve said I want to do. I want to be a civil servant,” Hyman said, adding that if he’s chosen for the job he won’t be able to continue to hold his seat on the Conway City Council. State law calls for a special election 13 weeks after the vacancy occurs.
Hyman was elected to the Conway council in 2019 and took his seat on council in January of 2020.
“This is just a situation where an opportunity kind of popped up that I really and truly did not realize was going to happen,” he said.
Hyman said it is very early in the process and he doesn’t expect a decision to be made before January of 2021, and the new judge won’t be seated until at least June.
He says it may be that in January he’ll be “right there in the thick of it, but maybe not,” adding that this is something that he has long wanted to do at some point in his life, so he decided he needed to go ahead and try to do it now.
“I’m enjoying being on city council and I think we’re doing some really good stuff, even considering the times that we’re in,” he said.
This is the second time that Hyman has asked to be made a judge. The first time he hoped to replace his father, Larry Hyman, who recently retired from his judgeship.
Before Hyman reached the final step in the decision process the previous time he applied, he learned that he wasn’t eligible for the job because he was serving on the Pee Dee Citizens Committee, made up of attorneys and citizens in Horry, Georgetown, Florence and Marion.
He had already recused himself from that committee’s voting when he learned he needed to wait a year after he left that committee before he could run.
“…the timing wasn’t right and that’s what made me decide to run for city council. Quite honestly, I didn’t think there would be another opening from six to eight years. I didn’t think there would be this opportunity,” he said.
The first step toward becoming a judge is a ballot box survey that’s sent to members of the S.C. Bar. In this step, lawyers receive emails. In those email, they find the names of judicial candidates that they know or have dealt with and are asked to give their opinions about what kind of judges they think those candidates would make.
The next step is giving the Pee Dee Citizens Committee the same opportunity.
After that, the Citizens Committee interviews the candidates followed by interviews with the S.C. Bar and the Bar’s Judicial Qualifications Committee.
The Judicial Merit Selection Committee then interviews candidates and has already set the date to begin its hearings for Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. S.C. Senator Luke Rankin, R-33, is chairman of that committee and S.C. Senator Ronnie Sabb, D-32, is also a member of that committee. Both are members of the Horry County Legislative Delegation.
At that point, candidates can be determined to be unqualified, qualified and nominated or qualified and not nominated.
The Judicial Merit Selection Committee sends no more than three nominations of qualified candidates to the S.C. General Assembly or they can turn down the entire slate. The General Assembly will then vote for the judge in a joint session.
Judges must be U.S. citizens; between the ages of 32 and 72; residents of the state for at least five years; and licensed attorneys for at least eight years.[1]
A judge who reaches the age of 72 in office must retire by the end of that calendar year.
Hyman graduated from the University of South Carolina where he was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. While at USC, he worked as a staff intern for Governor Jim Hodges. He graduated from the William H. Bowers School of Law at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. While there he worked with the Pulaski County Public Defender. After law school, he worked as a law clerk with Circuit Judge Edward Cottingham. He began working with his father at his Conway law office after leaving his clerkship and took over his father’s practice in 2008 when his father became a circuit judge.
The 40-year-old has been active in community service in Conway, serving on the Conway Planning Commission, the Land Use Development Committee and the Zoning Board of Appeals and as the ZBA’s chairman. He has served the Waccamaw Sertoma Club as a board member and president.
Others who have applied for the job are Erin E. Bailey of Mount Pleasant; Brett H. Hayne of Blythewood; the Hon. Daniel Coble, Regina Hollins Lewis, Franklin G. Shuler Jr., Katie Whetstone Usry and S. Boyd Young of Columbia; Meredith Long Coker of Charleston; H. Steven DeBerry IV of Pamplico; Doward Keith Karvel Harvin of Florence; Jenny A. Horne of Summerville; William Vickery Meetze of Marion; David W. Miller of Aiken; Derek A. Shoemake and Heather Savitz Weiss of Elgin; and the Hon. Dale F. Van Slambrook of Goose Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.