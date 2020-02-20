A man who sold 11 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants before moving south wants to reopen a convenience store at 1616 Sixth Ave.
Although the vacant store has a Sixth Avenue address, it faces U.S. 501.
At a Conway City Council workshop meeting Monday afternoon, Rikin Patel told council he already has the okay from Exxon to provide service to the business.
Several council members and Conway Police Chief Dale Long expressed concern that customers might hang around the business causing problems for nearby residents, a church and police.
Councilman Larry White said he is most concerned about the Mt. Zion F.B.H. Church that is directly across Sixth Avenue from the store. Bethel AME is only blocks away.
White also pointed out that the surrounding neighborhood is inhabited primarily by seniors, who already have problems with people cutting through their yards.
Long told council that there are already two stores in the area, The Shree Minimart on Wright Boulevard and other businesses in that area require a great deal of police attention.
Long said without very strong oversight at the new business, he fears police will see an uptick in loitering, littering, public drunkenness and drugs sales.
He advised Patel to get the area under control before it becomes a problem, if council approves it.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy wanted to know why businesses in this area have more trouble than others.
Long attributed it to the large amount of pedestrian traffic in the area. If a person walks up, buys a single beer or a 12-pack, there’s an urge to open it and start drinking right then, he said.
Patel must get approval from council to add a beer cooler to the back of the store. He said gas doesn’t make much money for convenience stores, so he needs beer and wine to make a profit.
Assistant City Administrator Mary Catherine Hyman said if Patel gets his rezoning he will need to meet city regulations for parking, landscaping, dumpster location and more.
Patel said he plans to open his business from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. He will reach out to police for help with loitering and will have security cameras, he said.
Councilman William Goldfinch said, “I think I’m fine with it as long as it doesn’t become a burden.”
Long responded that Patel is willing and eager to partner with police and that’s what police need.
Patel said he doesn’t want loitering because it can also be a problem for his customers and employees.
Long said having one store on one side of U.S. 501 and one on the other side might divide potential loiterers.
He also pointed out that if the store becomes a problem with violence and/or drug sales the city can bring a public nuisance action against it.
Patel already owns a convenience store in Georgetown.
Council does not vote at workshop meetings.
Patel’s request for a rezoning of 0.13 of an acre will require two votes by council, with the first vote and a public hearing set for March 16.
