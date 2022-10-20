Conway City Council voted down a rezoning request on Church Street after a group of neighbors voiced their opinions against the zoning change.

Owners of a half-acre lot located at 1301 Church St. in Conway wished to rezone the property from residential to highway commercial in order to sell it. But now they will have to wait a year if they wish to apply again for the rezoning since council voted against the request during Monday’s meeting.

“What can you really put there other than another vape shop?” said city councilman William Goldfinch. “We are dealing with unknowns.”

Both Goldfinch and councilwoman Amanda Butler questioned potential parking issues for a highway commercial business.

Council’s decision on Monday came after the planning commission recommended against the rezoning during its meeting earlier this month. That meeting brought more than a dozen people from the Buckwood neighborhood who were against the rezoning due to fears of more traffic, possible public safety issues and the range of businesses that could go there.

The city received at least 13 calls and emails against the rezoning request.

Resident Heather Alves wrote in a letter to the city that a business on that property would change her neighborhood.

“I purchased my home and moved to this neighborhood this year for the quiet safe neighborhood,” she wrote. “If there had been a business there I would not have bought the house. A business will bring too much traffic to our neighborhood since the only exit can be to our road and not Hwy 501. If a business with night hours is allowed on the property it will completely disrupt our quiet established neighborhood. I moved from Myrtle Beach to Conway to live in a neighborhood just like it is now.”

Property owners Joseph and Georgia Kapshuck purchased the property in 1999. The two said they previously lived in the home that sits on the property, which is located at the corner of Church Street and Forest View Road, and they initially bought it as an investment and are hoping to sell it.