Voting against the recommendation of its planning commission, the Conway City Council unanimously rejected a request Monday night to annex 40 acres on West Cox Ferry Road for a 131 home subdivision.
Four people spoke against the subdivision pointing to what they believe will be increased traffic woes, possible flooding and harm to area wildlife due to its nearness to the Waccamaw Wildlife Refuge.
Property owner Steve Dunn told the council that his family had owned the property for 125 or 130 years and due to his age, 71, he believes it is time for his to get rid of it.
“It’s too much property for me to take care of anymore,” he said, adding that he’s too old.
In regard to the four people who spoke against bringing the property into the city and 17, who raised their hands indicating their opposition, Dunn said, “I know it’s tearing their hearts out…I don’t want to sell the property, but I have to,” he said.
Dunn said he and his wife want to move closer to their grandchildren and he needs to sell the property to do that.
Dunn had already commissioned Tripp Nealy to help with the subdivision saying he does quality work.
Nealy told council the plan that they hoped to have approved used a conservation/preservation zoning designation and had a 100-foot buffer all the way around it. He said the property isn’t a “mud hole”. It’s a hill.
He also said he had walked the property and surveyed the trees and ensured council that he could create a beautiful place for working people, near the Coastal Carolina University stadium.
But the issue that appeared to most influence council was the stretching of the Conway City Limits.
City Administrator Adam Emrick said the property is already in Conway’s fire territory, but Councilman William Goldfinch said he worried that it would stretch Conway police, sanitation and other services too much.
Goldfinch said typically there are seven police officers working the night shift and he doesn’t want to increase the area they have to cover.
He said the city’s footprint has grown tremendously in the past three decades, and the city’s growth doesn’t bring in enough tax money to cover the added cost it brings to the city.
He said if he could go back 20 or 30 years he wouldn’t annex what they already did.
The property is zoned Commercial Forest Agriculture (CFA) now and can be developed.
Councilman Alex Hyman said the issue poses a conundrum for the council because if it stays in the county it can be clear-cut, but if it isn’t annexed its development may be less restrictive.
There was a tense moment during the meeting after four people had spoken to council and Conway Mayor Barbara-Blain-Bellamy thought that was enough and council voted to end public input.
That didn’t suit one opponent, who continued to speak up, after Blain-Bellamy told him a second time that public input was done.
When he continued to speak Conway Police Chief Dale Long and downtown officer Wayne Calhoun both started to move toward the vociferous man, but when the Mayor banged her gavel saying one more time that public input was done, the man quieted down.
