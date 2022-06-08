Conway City Council unanimously approved the city's nearly $64 million budget Monday night, which is expected to increase the millage rate by 5.4 mills.
To put these figures for the 2022-23 fiscal year budget into perspective, in 1964 the city’s rate was 75 mills, with a $352,000 annual budget, said city administrator Adam Emrick.
The city's general fund is increasing by $12.5 million from this year’s $51.42 million to $63.9 million. The millage rate will increase from 77.3 mills to 82.7.
The budget includes a 7% pay increase for eligible employees, which are employees who have worked for at least one full year as of July 1, 2021.
Council also voted unanimously to create or change the names of four city departments starting in the upcoming fiscal year.
The Planning Department’s name will be changed to the Planning and Development Department and the Ground and Maintenance Department will now be called Hospitality and Beautification.
The city is creating two new departments: the Fleet Maintenance Department and the Technology Services Department.
The Fleet Maintenance Department is branching off from the Public Utilities Department, and was created as the city’s vehicle and equipment fleet grows with the city’s population and demands for more services.
The Fleet Department will soon have four police electric motorcycles to add to its roughly 200 vehicles. Council unanimously approved the purchase of the vehicles Monday for $95,584, said city spokesperson June Wood.
Here is a roundup of other items council discussed and voted on Monday:
- Council unanimously approved the Conway Police Department’s victim advocate position be reclassified from part-time to full-time.
- The Freeze restaurant is one step closer to rezoning a parcel of land located behind its property for potential expansion in the future. Council unanimously approved the first reading of a request to rezone the .34-acre property on Sessions Street from low/medium-density residential to highway commercial. A second vote in favor of the request will have to happen before it receives a final approval.
- A new Thomas Gymnastics location may be built on Mill Pond Road in the future. Property owner Jenkins Properties has “entered into an arrangement” to sell approximately 9 acres of its property to Thomas Gymnastics for the construction of a gymnasium, according to city records. The initial request asked for only nine acres to be rezoned, however, council changed that request Monday, approving the entire property, made up of 39 acres, to be rezoned from low/medium-density residential to conservation preservation. According to city records, several recreational uses are permitted in the R1 zoning district, but a gymnasium is not.
- Public hearings for rezoning and annexation requests could soon be held during planning commission meetings, which would let planning commissioners hear the public’s concerns earlier in the process so they can best advise city council. The planning commission makes recommendations to council, but council has the ultimate say on rezonings and annexations. This change would also shorten the time it takes for an application to make its way through planning commission and city council. Council approved the first reading of the change Monday and is expected to have a second reading during the next city council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.