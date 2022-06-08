Conway City Council unanimously approved the city's nearly $64 million budget Monday night, which is expected to increase the millage rate by 5.4 mills.

To put these figures for the 2022-23 fiscal year budget into perspective, in 1964 the city’s rate was 75 mills, with a $352,000 annual budget, said city administrator Adam Emrick.

The city's general fund is increasing by $12.5 million from this year’s $51.42 million to $63.9 million. The millage rate will increase from 77.3 mills to 82.7.

The budget includes a 7% pay increase for eligible employees, which are employees who have worked for at least one full year as of July 1, 2021.

Council also voted unanimously to create or change the names of four city departments starting in the upcoming fiscal year.

The Planning Department’s name will be changed to the Planning and Development Department and the Ground and Maintenance Department will now be called Hospitality and Beautification.

The city is creating two new departments: the Fleet Maintenance Department and the Technology Services Department.

The Fleet Maintenance Department is branching off from the Public Utilities Department, and was created as the city’s vehicle and equipment fleet grows with the city’s population and demands for more services.

The Fleet Department will soon have four police electric motorcycles to add to its roughly 200 vehicles. Council unanimously approved the purchase of the vehicles Monday for $95,584, said city spokesperson June Wood.

Here is a roundup of other items council discussed and voted on Monday: