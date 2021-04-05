By KATHY ROPP
Conway’s mask mandate officially ends tomorrow, but that doesn’t mean that individual business owners can’t require people to wear masks if it makes them feel safer and more comfortable.
In a 4-3 vote Monday evening, council voted to lift its state of emergency that has been in effect for almost a year now and, along with it, the requirement for people to wear masks.
Voting to lift the mandate were council members William Goldfinch, Alex Hyman, Shane Hubbard and Justin Jordan.
Before the vote was taken, City Administrator Adam Emrick gave some COVID statistics from March of 2020 compared to this past March showing that the number of cases has dropped.
But Councilmembers Jean Timbes and Larry White and Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy were hesitant to let the city’s mask requirement go just yet.
The Mayor said she’d be comfortable, perhaps in 30 days, if the numbers continue to go down.
Councilman Shane Hubbard said he went shopping with his wife in Myrtle Beach Saturday when they went into Home Goods.
He recalled that there were “zero people” inside the store not wearing masks, so he’s convinced that personal responsibility is the way to proceed at this point.
Councilman Alex Hyman agreed, but said he will continue to require masks in his office and others can control what happens in their businesses. He agreed that personal responsibility is the way to go.
Councilwoman Jean Timbes didn’t want to drop the mandate until they see what changes might be coming now that tourists are headed back to this area. Also, she wondered what impact having children back in school might have on the COVID numbers. Also, she pointed out that Coastal Carolina University is on holiday this week.
However, she said, if the mandate is gone council should consider returning to its chambers upstairs in the Conway City Hall for its meeting.
They have been meeting at the Conway Recreation and Fitness Center for months now where they can be distanced from each other and staff.
She said she thinks people have not liked council having the more informal meetings.
She also pointed out that all of the councilmembers have been vaccinated and at the City Hall they can limit the number of people who are allowed inside the council chambers.
Timbes also said she wants to keep “streaming” the meetings on Zoom the way they have been doing at their temporary meeting site.
Removing the state of emergency presents another issue, and that’s allowing downtown restaurants to have parking spaces for people to pick up their orders without having to go inside.
Groucho’s has two spaces, the Pickled Cucumber has several and The Trestle is using three or four in Norman Alley for its outdoor diners.
Emrick asked for 30 days to figure out how the city might deal with this issue.
