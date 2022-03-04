WILMINGTON, N.C. | Renovating city hall, funding public art and creating a network of walking trails took center stage during Conway City Council's budget discussions Friday.

Officials began their budget retreat in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Thursday wrapped up those talks there Friday.

Here's a snapshot of the topics they've discussed:

Pathways and trails master plan

The city began working in January to create a master plan for its pathways and trails to better connect the city and provide a place for recreational activities. Last month, Conway held a public input session and launched a survey so the community could give feedback about what it would like to see.

Emily McCoy with Design Workshop said the survey has received about 160 responses, and she hopes to collect more.

Trends from the survey show the public would like more natural features, restroom facilities, better destinations to downtown Conway and scenic views, McCoy said. There's also a recreational desire for exercise.

After receiving public input and interviewing stakeholders, the city will have a draft plan by May and a final plan is expected to be finished by June.

The survey, which will conclude March 9, can be found here.

Council also heard a presentation about the downtown master plan. Here's the latest on the downtown plan.

Annexations

The city's goal is to fill in existing donut holes, or unincorporated areas within the city that are surrounded by incorporated areas.

City officials would also like to annex areas like Red Hill, an area between U.S. 501 and south of S.C. 90, and some homes near Coastal Carolina University, said June Wood, the city's spokeswoman.