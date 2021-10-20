After more than one dozen emails and the public showing up in opposition, Conway City Council Monday deferred the decision to vote whether or not a Wild Wing neighborhood developer could be exempt from following the city’s tree preservation rules.

In September, the city’s planning department sent 129 letters to landowners within 200 feet of five parcels — three owned by Canolina Properties and two owned by JP Jordan and Associates — in Wild Wing Plantation off U.S. 501. Neighbors were notified of the public hearing and first reading scheduled for Monday.

The item is a request to amend to the city’s tree ordinance to release a portion of the Wild Wing Planned Development district from having to comply with the ordinance. If passed, the property owner could, in theory, cut down trees protected by the city's ordinance regardless of size, if the property owner decided to do so. The owner would still have to implement landscaping buffers around the project, said Allison Hardin, the city’s planning and development director.

The parcels make up about 50 acres, which is mostly identified as medium-density residential in the city’s comprehensive plan. A portion of one parcel is identified as recreational.

Jimmy Jordan with Canolina Properties and JP Jordan and Associates said plans for one seven-acre parcel include senior living apartments.

In one email to the city, Wild Wing resident Amanda Soderstrom said the property abuts hers on two sides. Soderstorm said she purchased her property mainly because of the trees.

“I did not want to live somewhere where there was no wildlife, shade or privacy,” her email reads. “Exempting these lots will ultimately decimate the existing wildlife in the area, cause more traffic to the area which is already a problem, and lower property values.

“This will also set a precedent for other properties to do the same. What is the point of an ordinance to preserve trees if one can be exempt from it?”