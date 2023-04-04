Conway City Council is one vote away from adding paid maternity and paternity leaves to the city's employee handbook.

A first reading to establish a new employee handbook was recently passed by Conway City Council, which includes the section about maternity and paternity leave.

This section was added after city leaders discussed maternity and paternity leave at a budget retreat last month.

Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said it’s important to give these types of perks to employees who are loyal and show up to work. The leave time would be “honoring and valuing them,” she said. Blain-Bellamy added it’s also important to have a set leave time for someone who is young and may not have accrued enough time.

Conway staff is proposing a 6-week paid maternity leave for its full-time employees. The handbook details paid parental leave for those who are both birth parents and parents adopting.

“The City provides six weeks of paid maternity/paternity leave at one hundred percent of the employee’s base pay for the birth parent or two weeks of paid maternity/paternity leave at one hundred percent of the employee’s base pay for the co-parent depending on the qualifying event,” the drafted handbook reads. Qualifying events include the birth of a newborn biological child or after a co-parent’s birth of a newborn child or fostering to adopt a child in state custody or the initial legal placement of a child by adoption, the draft states.

Similar rules would apply to parents who are adopting.

Currently, employees could exhaust up to 12 weeks from the Family Medical Leave Act and are allowed to use sick leave then vacation leave, said city spokesperson June Wood. Once leave time is exhausted, the remaining weeks are unpaid.

But Conway leaders say this can be tough, for example, for pregnant mothers who may need to take sick days if they have complications with their pregnancies.

City administrator Adam Emrick said that has happened recently with a pregnant employee who had to use her time due to complications, taking away time that she could have been using for maternity leave.