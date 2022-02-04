A Conway property is one step closer to being rezoned to becoming a funeral home.
Conway Planning Commission voted in favor Thursday of rezoning nearly half an acre at the corner of 18th Avenue and Sessions Street from low density residential to neighborhood commercial. The request will now go to city council for a workshop session at the end of February before appearing on a March agenda for a public hearing and first reading.
A buyer, represented by Conway realtor Mary Jane Duke, is interested in purchasing the property for the purposes of establishing a funeral home, but is only interested in the purchase if the rezoning request to pass.
“We’re addressing this rezoning as if it’s going to be, if you approve this, as a funeral home,” Duke said to the commission Thursday, adding the potential buyer has said “it’s an ‘if I can do it, I can buy it’” situation.
Duke added if the property is not sold for the purposes of a funeral home, the current owner would still like to see it as neighborhood commercial for “some other use.”
“It’s a beautiful little home, but it just looks commercial,” Duke said.
The current owner William Cooper purchased the property — .47 acres at the address of 1705 McKeithan St. — in July 2021 for $120,000, according to Horry County online land records. Previously, the property has been used as a daycare as well as a residence.
According to Conway planning department documents, five funeral homes are listed in the city’s business license records: Goldfinch Funeral Home, Latimer Funeral Home, McKiever Funeral Home, Ocean View Mortuary and Watson’s Funeral Services & Crematory.
Funeral homes are allowed in the neighborhood commercial zone, planning documents state, and the city’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) classifies funeral homes as civic and institutional services.
“Funeral homes are often allowed uses in residential zones, and the City of Conway allows them in higher density residential zones of R2 (Medium Density Residential) and R3 (High Density Residential),” planning records state. “They are not a permitted use in the current zoning (R1).”
The neighborhood commercial district is intended to “provide small-scale retail and service uses for nearby residential areas,” according to the city’s UDO.
Allison Hardin, Conway’s planning and development director, said neighborhood commercial means “things that relate to neighborhood needs,” which could also include a salon or convenience store.
“Housing is not a use that’s allowed in neighborhood commercial,” Hardin said. “It’s focused on neighborhood-scale businesses.”
The breakdown of the district’s requirements goes on to state that dimensional requirements and design standards of this particular district are intended to promote compatibility to the property’s nearby residential areas and accommodate pedestrian use and access. Things like strip commercial development and development that is “insensitive or incompatible” with surrounding residential areas are discouraged in this district, the UDO states.
Two sides of the McKeithan property abut residential properties while the other two sides abut neighborhood commercial properties.
Some planning commissioners expressed concern about parking for a potential business along McKeithan Street, which is mostly residential. However, the commission ended up voting 4-1 in favor of recommending the rezoning to Conway City Council.
The item will appear on the Feb. 21 meeting agenda so council members can discuss the request. The item is then expected to be on the March 7 agenda for a public hearing and first reading.
