Stolen pizzas
Saturday at about 7:45 p.m., Conway police were called to Domino’s on Sixteenth Avenue where a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt had walked in, gone past the counter, grabbed three pizzas and left without paying.
The person who called police said he watched the suspect run toward Pine Street. He also pointed out that the pizzas were not prepared for the suspect, and they cost $40.61. Someone at the business sent a still shot of the man to the officer who forwarded it to others hoping to get an identification.
Not grape juice
A Whittemore Park Middle School official called police after she was told that three preteen students, two girls and one boy, were believed to be drinking alcohol on the school bus Friday morning, according to a Conway police report.
The assistant principal told police she had the three students separated and they were writing statements.
The bottle believed to be holding the alcohol was a Great Value water bottle containing a purple liquid that smelled of fermented fruit, according to the report.
The complainant told an officer that one of the children told her it was alcohol.
The three suspects all ride the same bus. The driver says she saw them drinking from the bottle and told one of them to bring the bottle to her, according to the police report.
There was another bottle that was also taken to the police.
The boy told police that when he got on the bus, he was asked by one of the two girls to take a sip. He said he thought it was grape juice, but after taking a tiny sip he realized that it was not grape juice.
He said one of the girls brought it on the bus telling him she found it at the bus stop.
One of the girls said the other girl brought it on the bus and she took a sip because she thought it was a water packet added to the bottle, but said it tasted weird when she drank from the bottle.
When her father arrived at the school, he was given the opportunity to see and smell the bottle. He took a drink and said it tasted like wine.
The girl who took the bottle to the bus said all three of the students tasted it.
She admitted that she should have given it to the bus driver after she found it at the back of the bus, but her assigned seat was in the middle of the bus. She said the bottle rolled to her feet and she picked it up. She later admitted to getting the water bottle from home, sneaking into the refrigerator and pouring some wine into one bottle. She said she added water to it, which was why the color was different in the two bottles.
Her parent told the school official they had one bottle of wine in their refrigerator, but she and her husband hardly ever drink it, according to the report.
The girl told her parent that she stole the wine from the bottle while the others were out of the house.
The school nurse checked the students to make sure they were okay. All of the parents were contacted. The students were issued Department of Juvenile Justice summonses and released to their parents. The case will be forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice, according to the report.
Teen shot
A Conway teen was taken to Conway Medical Center after he was shot in his left knee, but he told police he didn’t remember anything, according to a Conway police report.
Hospital officials were able to describe for police the vehicle that dropped the boy off. It was a black Chevrolet Trailblazer.
A Conway police officer says he tried to get a written statement from the victim, but he was very uncooperative.
The Criminal Investigation Division and the watch commander were notified.
No license, no insurance
A Conway police officer says when he stopped a driver at Main Street and Twelfth Avenue the man told him he doesn’t have a driver’s license or insurance on his vehicle, according to a Conway police report.
The driver also told the officer he had a gun in his center console.
Police gave the gun to the Conway man’s girlfriend and charged him with driving under suspension, not for DUI, third or more offense, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
He was taken to jail.
Pornographic pictures
A Conway police officer was waved down by a citizen who said a man was throwing pornographic pictures from a magazine and yelling while walking down the sidewalk in the area of Mill Pond Road and Wright Boulevard, according to a Conway police report.
The officer says he found the man ripping pages out of a Playboy magazine and throwing them onto the ground.
The suspect provided an identification card, but told the officer he was not picking up the trash. Then he held up the magazine, ripped out a page, balled it up and threw it onto the ground.
He also put a picture on the policeman’s windshield. He was taken to jail where he was charged with littering and disorderly conduct.
Another disorderly charge
A Conway woman was charged with disorderly conduct after Conway police were called to a disturbance, according to a Conway police report. The officer says the woman was screaming and yelling in the driveway, causing neighbors to come out to see what the disturbance was.
Before police could speak with the woman, she took an object and threw it through one pane of a glass window in her shared residence.
She was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
Man killed
An Horry County police officer responded to Lovell Court Sunday at about 9:30 p.m. to check on a report of shots being fired and a person left lying in the street, according to an Horry County police report.
The officer found the man on the side of the road in front of the address with multiple gunshot wounds.
Emergency medical workers took the man to the hospital and officers conducted a protective sweep.
A second victim had two vehicles hit by bullets. The back windshield of one had been shot out and the front driver’s side tire was shot.
His second vehicle had its passenger window shot out and his windshield had a bullet hole through it.
Police were notified the next day that the man had died.
Myrtle Beach man sentenced to prison
A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced Monday to 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a drug charge that involved methamphetamines.
Mark Wayne Walden, 52, pleaded guilty to second-offense distribution of methamphetamines before the Circuit Judge Steven H. John, according to David P. Caraker Jr., the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
John sentenced Walden to serve 13 years in prison.
“The Solicitor’s Office would like to thank the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit for their hard work and diligence during this protracted investigation,” Caraker said.
Shots fired into home
Horry County police were called to Old Reaves Ferry Road at shortly before midnight one night this past week to check on a report of a shooting, according to an Horry County police report.
Police reported finding multiple holes consistent with firearm projectiles on the front of the residence.
Inside the home, they found debris throughout the living room, coming from exit holes caused by projectiles coming through the front of the residence.
The officer collected projectiles and other things that might be useful as evidence, the report says.
A second person there indicated to police that he might have some idea about who committed the shooting.
Road rage
A Galivants Ferry woman says as she was driving off of S.C. 22 at about 10 p.m. on a recent night, she noticed a white pickup truck behind her. She turned onto S.C. 22 heading back toward Conway before turning onto Knotty Branch Road.
The Horry County police report says the pickup followed the same path, also turning onto Knotty Branch Road.
Somewhere around the intersection of Knotty Branch Road and U.S. 501, the truck sped up, pulled in front of her car where its driver slammed on brakes. The woman said she tried to stop, but hit the back of the truck, which caused damage to her vehicle.
She says the truck driver headed toward Lundy Shortcut. Because the woman did not have the make or model of the truck or its tag number, the police officer administratively closed the case pending more information, according to the report.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ A Conway police report says an officer responded to a call about a reckless driver on Church Street one morning this past week.
A witness told the police officer that he saw the vehicle drive into oncoming traffic.
The officer then stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of Bojangles on Church Street. He approached the driver and reported that while speaking with him he smelled the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.
The officer reported that he noticed that a passenger in the vehicle had vomit on him.
The officer said the suspect stumbled while walking around his vehicle and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He was charged with driving under the influence and taken to jail where he refused to give a breath sample.
The Conway man was charged with driving under the influence, according to Horry County jail records.
■ Two men collected multiple drug-related charges after a Conway police officer went to the Conway Inn Express at close to midnight on a recent night due to narcotic activity earlier in the evening, according to a Conway police report.
The officer says he saw a vehicle with its lights on in the backside of the building appearing to pick someone up.
He waited to see if the vehicle would be leaving quickly after that. He reported that within a few minutes he saw the vehicle leave the hotel and disregard a stop sign.
He made a traffic stop for the violation. The Conway police report says the vehicle came to a final stop on Church Street where the officer approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver.
He noted that there were four people inside the vehicle.
He asked the driver and the vehicle’s owner to step out of the vehicle and then separated them in an effort to find out if anything criminal had taken place at the hotel.
The driver told the officer that he was just picking up friends and dropping them off at a different place.
The officer says he explained to the driver that there had been a large rise in narcotic crime coming from the area and asked for consent to search him. The officer then reported finding a black digital scale with what appeared to be marijuana residue. When the officer asked the man if he smokes marijuana, the report says he smiled and said, “How do you know.”
The officer then called for back up.
When a woman got out of the car she told the officer that she had a gun in her purse, and the officer learned that she does not have a valid concealed weapons permit. A man ran toward the vehicle and grabbed a camo sequenced-style book bag that he had been holding prior to the stop. He began to run away with an officer chasing him on foot.
He ran up Camelot Street toward Carolyn Street before entering the wooded area, according to the report.
Officers then set up a perimeter in the area trying to locate the man.
The officer, who stayed behind with the other three people in the vehicle, says he saw the fleeing man run across Church Street toward Road Runner Antiques and go behind the building.
Three Conway officers and Horry County police chased the man again, caught him and charged him with disobeying a police officer.
By that time, he didn’t still have the book bag, according to the report.
He was taken to Conway Medical Center for clearance.
An officer then found a woman’s purse in a small plastic baggie holding white powder and a pink handgun loaded with five bullets.
She told officers that the powder was cocaine. She also had five white pills identified as Tizanidine, not a schedule drug.
The officer says he also found a small plastic bag holding a green leafy-like substance, weighing 1.69 grams that he seized. The woman was then taken to the Horry County jail where she was held for possession of cocaine and unlawful carry.
The bag the fleeing man had taken was found in a tree about 20 feet from where the man was captured.
Police then learned that the man was wanted by Horry County police on three warrants. He was taken to the Horry County Police Department and charged with disobeying on officer.
At the Conway Police Department, officers checked the contents of the bag they found in the tree.
They reported that it held a plastic bag holding a brown rock-like substance believed to be heroin (weight .43 grams); a plastic bag holding a white rock-like substance believed to be cocaine (weighing 1.3 grams); a plastic bag holding an off-white rock-like substance believed to be crack (weighing 1.5 grams); a plastic bag holding a green leafy-like substance believed to be marijuana (weighing 2.08 grams); a plastic bag holding 13 blue pills identified as Alprazolam, a Schedule IV narcotic; a plastic bag holding five yellow pills identified as Aripiprazole, a prescription drug; a black and silver 32-caliber revolver with three bullets; a black digital scale; six Naloxone strips; a black Tracfone; two wallets with two of the man’s identification cards; two lighters; lipstick; a knife; sausage and a pill bottle.
A check of his criminal record showed that he had a prior possession of marijuana conviction; and a prior non-marijuana narcotics conviction.
He was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm. The report says he is federally prohibited from owning a firearm and does not have a concealed weapons permit.
He was also charged with unlawful possession of prescription drugs; domestic violence, first degree; assault/assault and battery, third degree; malicious injury to personal property; disobeying police; possession of Schedule I-V drugs, second offense; possession of marijuana, second or subsequent, less than one gram; MDP of crack, second offense; and MDP of Schedule I(B) and (C) and Schedule II, second or subsequent, two counts.
The woman was charged with unlawful carry and possession of cocaine, first offense.
They were both released from jail the next day.
■ An Horry County police officer stopped a vehicle at about 1 p.m. on a recent afternoon for a window tint violation, according to an Horry County police report.
The officer said when he spoke with the Conway man who was driving the vehicle he told him that he had a gun in the vehicle. He pulled it out of the center console area and placed it on the gearshift area.
The officer got the driver out of the vehicle to keep him away from the loaded firearm.
He also reported that he smelled what he thought was marijuana coming from the man and the vehicle before finding a leafy green substance in the man’s pocket.
According to the report, the officer found a black book bag marked “cookies” in the backseat. The bag held a larger bag of a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana. He also found digital scales and a box of sandwich bags.
The green leafy substance weighed 359 grams or 13.4 ounces. The driver was then charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and taken to jail.
He was given a warning for the traffic violation.
■ After stopping a man for a brake light violation at Sixteenth Avenue and Ward Circle, a Conway policeman says he collected from inside the vehicle, a book bag, a pistol and its magazine, fold-top sandwich bags, a clear container with two bags holding a green leafy substance that the officer believed to be marijuana. He also found digital scales. The Conway officer wrote that all of these items are consistent with street-level sale of narcotics, according to a Conway police report.
The man was charged with driving under suspension, not for DUI, third or more; unlawful carry; and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
The leafy substance weighed 46 grams. It was confiscated, along with nine gold 9 mm bullets with the gun.
■ A man with an out-of-town address was charged with MDP cocaine and LSD and a warrant, already signed by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of family court - adult offense, was served on him after a Conway policeman stopped him near Sixth Avenue and Church Street because his brake lights weren’t working.
The Conway police report says there were two people inside the car, the driver and a passenger.
The officer says he saw an open beer on the back floorboard, but both people in the car denied that it was theirs.
The police officer says when he got the passenger out of the vehicle he was fidgety and continued to try to reach into his pockets.
The report says he appeared to be very uneasy about the search. In the search the officer reported finding a small amount of marijuana in the center console. The officer then found a glass pipe in the hand of the driver, who he thought was trying to hide it. When he searched the passenger, the officer found a small plastic bag holding a white powder substance in his pocket. At that time the suspect decided to drop his pants, according to the report. While searching the left pocket, the officer reported finding a large plastic bag holding a white powder-like substance and eight 380-caliber bullets.
Dispatchers then told the officer that the man had an active warrant with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office for a family offense.
He told the officer he had just bought the white powdery substance for $150. The report says it weighed 4.46 grams. He also had a pipe commonly used to smoke crack.
Vehicle incidents
■ Residents of Adrianna Circle told Horry County police that three people they don’t know came onto their property and broke into a vehicle. They have video footage of the subjects, but the images are not very clear, according to an Horry County police report.
One vehicle was locked so the intruders couldn’t get in. When the home alarm alerted the suspects ran.
A second victim said someone got into her vehicle that was left unlocked, but nothing of value was taken.
Police took a fingerprint.
■ A person sleeping in a home on Hyman Lane on a recent afternoon told Horry County police that she was told that someone was rummaging through her car, but by the time she got there the suspect was gone and had taken the license plate. The woman told police she left a couple of things in the rental car and they were more than likely what the suspect was there for.
■ Horry County police planned to list a missing truck on NCIC as stolen, according to an Horry County police report.
Sometime between 6 a.m. and about 7 a.m. Saturday morning, the owner’s recently purchased truck was taken, but he had not yet changed the registration. He provided a bill of sale from the previous owner.
The victim said the truck was last seen Friday at a garage on Pitch Landing Road.
■ A resident of Long Avenue Extension told Horry County police that he went outside to his vehicle that was parked in his driveway at 11 a.m. when he got a bottle of water from a backpack. The victim said he went out to get cigarettes from his car at about 3:15 a.m., but the vehicle was gone.
He found the backpack on the ground in the driveway. It was suspected that two people were involved. The keys were left on the floorboard.
■ A Conway woman told Horry County police that she fell behind on her car payments, but is continuing to make payments, according to an Horry County police report.
She says when her car was towed she had a $200 pair of Jordan sneakers and $350 of assorted tools inside.
When she went to recover the car, those two things were missing.
She told police she didn’t have serial numbers for the stolen property, but she wanted the incident documented.
■ A Myrtle Beach woman told Horry County police that someone took two catalytic converters and a gun from her truck, according to an Horry County police report.
The truck had been parked at Todd’s Automotive for about six weeks and had been moved from the front of the building to the side about two weeks earlier, according to the police report.
When the owner went to get some things out of the vehicle, she found it unlocked and some things missing.
Police entered the gun in NCIC.
■ Over a recent night someone went into a truck parked at the Horry County Council on Aging on Mill Pond Road, according to a Conway police report.
The woman said when she arrived at work at about 7 a.m., she saw that the front door hinge had been broken and the bolt was loose.
The Conway police officer said he didn’t see any evidence of forced entry or damage to the door.
When she went to the company-owned vehicle at about 11 a.m. she saw that the glove box was open and some of the vehicle’s paperwork was missing. She said the vehicle was locked and there was damage to the top of the driver’s side doorframe caused by some type of tool used to get into the vehicle.
The report says the case is pending more investigation.
Students suspended
The school resource officer at the SOAR school notified Horry County police after two students argued and one threatened to shoot the other with a shotgun, according to an Horry County police report.
The threat happened on the school bus on the way home the day before, the report says.
Both students were suspended and school officials planned to charge the suspect for the threat.
A police officer planned to notify all parents/guardians.
Disorderly Virginia man
Horry County police officers went to University Drive Sunday at about 7:45 a.m. to check on a report of a trespassing, according to an Horry County police report.
The officer says someone there told him that a man walked into the house, went upstairs where he took off his shoes and went to sleep on the floor.
The person making the report says they tried to awaken the man to tell him to leave.
However, he said the intruder told them it was his house and he wasn’t leaving. A resident said they told him again that he needed to leave and that he did not live there before calling police to make the man leave.
Officers spoke with the suspect who, by that time, had awakened everyone in the house. The police report says officers explained to the intruder that he was in the wrong house and asked where he was staying. The suspect became agitated and was charged with breach of peace after walking into the wrong residence, waking up everyone there and refusing to leave.
Child pornography
An Horry County police officer responded to Storage Wars Thrift Store on Oak Street in reference to a found computer, according to an Horry County police report.
A person he spoke with there told the officer that he buys abandoned storage sheds and sells their contents. He said when he went through one of the sheds he found a laptop and discovered on it a large amount of what he believed to be child pornography. He told police he didn’t know who the previous owner of the shed was. The officer checked the laptop and saw what he believed to be child pornography. The laptop was seized and placed in an evidence locker. The department’s Criminal Investigation Department was notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.