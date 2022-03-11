When Angie Johnson first heard the idea about putting roundabouts on Main Street in Conway, like so many others, she was skeptical.
But after more study she has changed her mind.
The biggest thing that made her see things differently was learning that the roundabouts suggested for Main Street at Third and Fourth avenues were single-lane models and that Fifth Avenue had been added to the recommendation.
She calls the single-lane model a mini-roundabout.
“If they had two lanes I would be leery because of the pedestrians, but the mini is what sold me with just the one lane,” said Johnson, who watches the Main Street traffic from Curtains-N-Things.
Consultants, hired by the City of Conway to help plan Downtown Conway’s future, explained to Johnson that there would be plantings in the center of the roundabouts and plenty of room on the streets for pedestrians to wait to cross. Because traffic will be going slower than it does now, pedestrians will simply wait for someone to stop and let them walk. If necessary, they’ll wait in the center until another motorist lets them walk the rest of the way across.
Pete Poore, spokesperson with the S.C. Department of Transportation, provided information that says all traffic yields on entry to the roundabout, which is more efficient than the typical stop conditions. The slower speeds that a roundabout introduces also help maximize gaps for entering vehicles.
Because Main Street is an SCDOT street, the final decisions on the roundabouts will be made with the help of SCDOT officials, who say the roundabouts are safer for everyone, reducing crashes by 66 percent, injuries by 79 percent and fatal crashes by 100 percent.
They base these numbers on an evaluation of 12 single-lane roundabouts in use in South Carolina since 2011.
But they can be costly, depending on a number of issues including purchasing rights-of-way, hydrology and utilities.
“Typically, SCDOT has seen construction costs for a single-lane roundabout around $1.5 million-$2 million,” the DOT information says.
Poore also sends along information from the roadway design manual that says a four-leg single-lane roundabout, which is the case for Conway, can handle 10,000 vehicles per day. A two-lane roundabout can handle twice that many.
Poore’s information also explains that traffic keeps moving in a roundabout, but the key is that it is going slower than it does with the present traffic patterns.
The slower speeds help maximize gaps for entering vehicles.
Conway spokesperson June Wood points out that Conway, or DOT, will soon have to spend some money on Downtown Conway traffic signals, even if they don’t choose roundabouts.
The City of Conway currently owns the mast arms, holding traffic lights, with their posts at Fourth Avenue and Main Street. The masts are made of galvanized metal with black paint and they have limited lifespans.
Over the years with normal wear and severe weather, they have begun to deteriorate with excessive rust. Recent inspections of the mast arms were performed to identify the current lifespan, if any, and prioritize the replacement.
The inspectors determined that the masts at Fourth Avenue and Main Street need to be replaced immediately.
Others that need to be replaced, but not necessarily immediately, are at Fifth Avenue and Main Street, Third Avenue and Main Street, Fourth Avenue and Laurel Street, Fourth Avenue and Elm Street, Fourth Avenue and Beaty Street, Third Avenue and Elm Street and Third Avenue and Laurel Street.
SCDOT has contacted Conway’s Public Works Department requesting that the city replace the mast arms at Fourth Avenue and Main Street due to future safety concerns, according to Wood.
The replacement cost for this particular intersection is estimated at approximately $200,000.
Hillary Howard, Conway Downtown Alive director, said she has heard about a 50-50 split from downtown merchants on their feelings about the roundabouts, but everyone agrees that there is a need for some sort of traffic calming solution, especially at Fourth Avenue and Main Street where log trucks coming from S.C. 905 can create problems.
She thinks everyone is open to a conversation about how to calm the traffic.
She also points to roundabouts already in this area: one on Singleton Ridge Road just before U.S. 501; one between Coastal Carolina University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College and one on the CCU campus.
She believes all three have been successful.
The only problem she sees is that people in this area are not used to roundabouts and everyone would have to learn how to drive them and become comfortable with them.
She also points out that statistics show them to be improvements in many communities.
She remembers that consultants pointed out that if there are accidents on roundabouts they are limited to sideswipes instead of head-on collisions, so they are much less harmful.
Conway Deputy City Administrator Mary Catherine Hyman sent along this comment.
“During the Riverfront & Downtown Master Plan public input and stakeholder interviews, we heard the same complaint over and over concerning traffic on Main Street. As a solution to this issue, the Planning Team proposed roundabouts.
“I thought it was a creative suggestion that could not only improve traffic congestion, but also provide for beautification opportunities with landscaping and provide safer pedestrian access.”
Conway City Councilman Larry White wants to know more before he gives his approval to the roundabouts. He says he’s been assured that the intersections being targeted are big enough for the roundabouts, but he worries that their construction might displace some things.
His other concern is the big trucks that come through town on Fourth Avenue. He worries that they won’t be able to maneuver the roundabouts and doesn’t think there’s another way for some of them to go.
White said at the city’s recent retreat he voiced his opinion at the city’s recent retreat, but the majority of council appears to think the roundabouts are doable.
Because people in Conway are not used to the roundabouts, he believes it’s going to be a “learning curve for everybody.”
Johnson said she worries about traffic on Main Street when it’s backed up and even when it isn’t.
Early in the mornings, vehicles get to the bottom of the Main Street Bridge and stomp their gas, she said.
“They hit the gas and they fly down Main Street. At about 12 o’clock all that backs up, but then you’re sitting in a parking lot for about five hours,” she said.
At that point, traffic is backed up all the way to Red Hill, she said.
But with a roundabout, she said, “You never have to stop for a stoplight. I mean that automatically keeps traffic flowing if you never have to stop for a stoplight.”
