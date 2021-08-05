Conway City Council got a look at just how high a 60-foot building in Downtown Conway would be with the help of a fire truck earlier this week.
At a workshop meeting Monday afternoon, staff showed council ten pictures taken around Downtown Conway of the fire truck with its ladder extended to a height of 60 feet.
They found the ladder visible at quarter of the way down the Main Street Bridge, on the sidewalk in front of the Conway Chamber of Commerce on Main Street, at the back corner of People Underwriters on S.C. 905 and at the back stairs to the sidewalk at Rivertown Law Sign on S.C. 90.
They determined the sign was not visible at the City Hall entrance, second level of City Hall on Main Street, Scarborough Alley entrance on Main Street, the base of the Main Street Bridge and on the second story landing at The trestle on Norman Alley.
The issue was raised recently by developers who are working to build a 50-condominium residence at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Kingston Street on the water behind the old Jerry Cox building.
The first draft of the building showed a height of 39.2 feet, well within the 45-foot height maximum in that zone now, but that draft of the building did not accommodate the need for parking.
Stephen Fitzpatrick, with Genford Company, then came back with a new plan that puts parking under the building. That extra floor has pushed the height of the building to 55 feet.
The number being considered now as a limit is 60 feet; however, staff says that’s an average and the number could be a foot or two higher in certain cases.
Because the issue was being discussed at a workshop meeting, council did not take a vote.
Conway’s Community Appearance Board chose not to take a position on raising the allowed height in the city’s Central Business District at its meeting this past week.
City of Conway planner Jessica Hucks told board members that they could increase the allowed height of the district’s buildings, or amend the current rule with an approved exception. She also pointed out that any CAB decision on the height issue can be overruled by Conway City Council.
Hucks told the five CAB members who attended Wednesday’s meeting that a city needs to make sure its buildings are consistent with surrounding buildings and the atmosphere of the area.
The CAB is currently one member short, but the five sitting members were all there Wednesday. They are Heather Whitley, Gerry Wallace, Duc Watts, Jamie McLain and Jacqueline Kurlowski.
A position paper given to the board says the height amendment is needed to “facilitate development of property within the CBD.”
Hucks also said there could be another request for a downtown building to exceed the current height limit, pointing to the corner of Third Avenue and Laurel Street where Robert Lewis plans to renovate a portion of the building for short-term rentals. At Monday’s council meeting, staff said that building is 41-feet tall.
City staff favors the increased height limit.
Wallace reminded the board that they have the right to disapprove a building even if it meets the guidelines, and if they think it’s out of character with an existing neighborhood they can ask for design changes.
Kurlowski said she worries that a change in the ordinance could bring more buildings that are taller than the existing buildings and she worries that might not look good.
If the change is made, it will not affect the building heights in the Waccamaw Riverfront District where the limit is 35 feet and the Genford Company is planning a brewery/restaurant that meets that limit.
In the end Wallace offered what he called a “test motion” calling for approval of lifting the height restriction in the Central Business District; however, the motion failed for lack of a second. The group then agreed to table the motion.
Members of the CAB say they have not given Fitzpatrick’s building final approval, that they suggested changes they think need to be made for the building to look more like Downtown Conway and they’re waiting to see a plan that reflects those changes.
The Conway Planning Commission is set to take up the issue at 5:30 p.m. today in the council chambers at City Hall.
