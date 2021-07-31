By KATHY ROPP
Conway’s Community Appearance Board chose not to take a position on raising the height of buildings in the city’s Central Business District at its meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The issue was raised recently by developers who are working to build a 50-condominium residence at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Kingston Street on the water behind the old Jerry Cox building.
The first draft of the building showed a height of 39.2 feet, well within the 45-foot height maximum in that zone now, but that draft of the building did not accommodate the need for parking.
Stephen Fitzpatrick, with Genford Company, then came back with a new plan that puts parking under the building. That extra floor has pushed the height of the building to 55 feet.
City of Conway planner Jessica Hucks told board members that they could increase the allowed height of the district’s buildings, or amend the current rule with an approved exception. She also pointed out that any CAB decision can be overruled by Conway City Council.
However, it was reported that no one has ever asked to have a CAB approval overturned.
Hucks told the five CAB members who attended Wednesday’s meeting that a city needs to make sure that its buildings are consistent with surrounding buildings and the atmosphere of the area.
The CAB is currently one member short, but the five sitting members were all there Wednesday. They are Heather Whitley, Gerry Wallace, Duc Watts, Jamie McLain and Jacqueline Kurlowski.
A position paper given to the board says the height amendment is needed to “facilitate development of property within the CBD.”
Hucks also said there could be another request for a downtown building to exceed the current height limit, pointing to the corner of Third Avenue and Laurel Street where Robert Lewis plans to renovate a portion of the building for short-term rentals.
City staff favors the increased height limit, according to Hucks.
Wallace reminded the board that they have the right to disapprove a building even if it meets the guidelines, and if they think it’s out of character with an existing neighborhood they can ask for design changes.
Kurlowski said she worries that a change in the ordinance could bring buildings that are taller than the existing buildings and she worries that might not look good.
If the change is made, it will not affect the building heights in the Waccamaw Riverfront District where the limit is 35 feet and the Genford Company is planning a brewery/restaurant that meets that limit.
Hucks said she plans to float a balloon in Downtown Conway Monday to see exactly how high 60 feet is and to determine if it can be seen from different spots in the downtown area.
In the end Wallace offered what he called a “test motion” calling for approval of lifting the height restriction; however, the motion failed for lack of a second. The group then agreed to table the motion.
Conway City Council will take up the issue again in a workshop after its regular meeting Monday afternoon at the Conway City Hall.
Fitzpatrick is expected to meet with the CAB Aug. 11.
