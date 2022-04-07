Conway police find drugs
Over a recent six-day period, Conway police stopped drivers for having an expired vehicle tag, driving a stolen vehicle, making an improper turn, having a defective tag light, having a tail light that didn’t work, violating turn signal rules and having an expired registration, according to Conway police reports.
In those stops, they found a roach, blunts, shake, marijuana, a partially-smoked blunt, another blunt, two stems used to inhale narcotics, methamphetamines, eight white rocks believed to be crack, a gun, an electronic smoking pipe, synthetic marijuana, edible gummy marijuana, two types of weed, more marijuana and more white rocks believed to be crack and Dab (THC wax).
Charges made included PWID, second offense; three counts of simple possession of marijuana; domestic violence, second charge; PWID crack; unlawful carry; driving under suspension; improper display of a validation sticker and failure to possess a registration card.
Alcohol/drug incidents
A Conway police officer was stopped by two students as he walked along the hall in the Horry County School District’s SOAR Academy, according to a Conway police report.
The students told the officer that the smell of marijuana was coming from the males’ restroom. He went there and found a burnt rolling paper holding a green leafy substance in a bathroom tissue holder, according to the report.
The report says the officer couldn’t determine who had left it there because too many people had used the restroom.
****
An assistant principal at Whittemore Park Middle School was called to deal with a student bringing a can of alcohol to school, according to a Conway police report.
The alcohol was found as the child went through the morning search.
The unopened can was 12-ounces of fruit punch flavored “Truly”.
The student told officials that he grabbed the can by mistake as he headed out to school that morning, according to the report.
School officials contacted his guardian to come pick him up.
He was referred to a School Intervention Program and all school discipline procedures were followed. He was issued a Department of Juvenile Justice summons for minor in possession of alcohol and provided a court date before being released to his guardian, the Conway police report says.
****
When a Conway policeman turned into a convenience store parking lot on a recent afternoon, two people called his attention to a man who was hopping around and rubbing his arm rapidly, according to a Conway police report.
The two men told the officer they thought the man was “tripping”.
The officer spoke with the man, who would not stop sniffling, and told him that he had not taken anything.
When the officer asked him if he had anything in his pockets, he said he wanted to be honest with him, that he had smoked crack.
The officer then found a plastic bag holding a white powder, a rock-like substance, charbroil and a cigarette pack in his jacket pocket holding a pink bag with two white rocks in it. He also found three more plastic bags each holding the rock-like substance.
The suspect then told the officer that he had been given the things to take to the station to sell.
The man was taken to jail where he was charged with possession with intent to distribute, the report says.
****
A Conway man was charged with possession of crack cocaine and unlawful carry of a pistol after an Horry County Sheriff’s deputy summoned Horry County police for assistance at about 6:45 a.m. this past Thursday, according to an Horry County police report.
At High Point Church Road and Johnson Shortcut Road the deputy told police he had seen a man sleeping in the vehicle with a handgun on the dash, the report says.
Officers also said they saw a substance that appeared to be crack cocaine on the man’s center console.
They searched the vehicle and found a second handgun. Police checked, but neither handgun had been reported stolen.
Robbery
A woman told Conway police that she went to a Dollar General on Fourth Avenue at about 4 p.m. on a recent day to pick up her niece and a juvenile son when she was attacked from behind, according to a Conway police report.
The woman said she was buckling her son into his car seat when a woman came up from behind and began assaulting her. She said the woman grabbed her hair and punched her head, according to the report.
At that point, a second woman came from the other side of the vehicle, and they both started hitting her.
She said she was pulled to the ground and dragged across the concrete by the two girls.
The girls got back into their vehicle telling her they were going to get a gun from their residence.
The police report says the woman had visible evidence of the event she described with abrasions on her face, neck and right elbow.
The victim asked police to follow her home so the suspects couldn’t find her once she got there.
She also told police that she noticed that her car keys were taken during the altercation. That meant the suspects had her car key, house key, shop key and a key to her parents residence.
Unwanted visitor
A Conway man had two charges added to two he already had in Kershaw County after he was reportedly banging on a room door at the Four Oaks Motel at about 30 minutes after midnight on a recent night, according to a Conway police report.
When a Conway officer arrived at the motel, he spotted a man that fit the description that a caller had given.
The officer said he saw evidence that the man had a gun so he grabbed him about his waist and the two fell to the ground where the officer told him if he didn’t quit resisting he would Taser him.
However, the officer was able to get the man handcuffed.
The officer learned later that the man had given him a false name and address in order to keep him from learning about the pending warrants from Kershaw County.
When the officer had the man under control he found a gun in his pocket, along with some small plastic bags holding an off-white substance.
The woman, who called police, said she didn’t know him and was fearful that he might come back, so she and the person with her collected their things and left the motel.
The woman told police the suspect came to their room where the doorknob was locked. Somehow he got it unlocked, but he couldn’t get into the room because the deadbolt was latched.
The person with her told police that the suspect was yelling at him to come outside.
The suspect was taken to jail where he mentioned that the white substance was crack cocaine.
The jail staff helped the officer learn the true identity of the man. The Conway officer charged the suspect with unlawful carry and possession of Schedule I-V.
Horry County jail records also show him with charges of failure to appear and giving false information to police.
Vehicle incidents
A resident of Adrian Highway told Horry County police that her car was in the driveway of her residence at 9 p.m. Sunday with the keys inside, according to an Horry County police report.
The next morning, she got up at 7 a.m. when she saw that her $4,500 vehicle was gone.
She told police she had no idea who might have taken it.
The vehicle was recovered Monday after it was used in a crime, according to the police report.
****
A Conway area man told Horry County police that he left his daughter’s cell phone in their unsecured car Friday because she was grounded.
When he woke up later the phone was missing.
The phone was valued at about $1,200.
****
Someone took a Ford 150 from a U.S. 501 business in the Conway area sometime between midnight and noon Saturday, according to an Horry County police report.
The person, who reported the missing vehicle, still had the only key. The registered owner was out-of-state, but police were able to get him on the telephone.
The police report says cameras showed that the truck was taken between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
While police were on the scene, another officer found the truck parked and abandoned at the CubeSmart at U.S. 501 in Conway.
Nothing appeared to be missing from the truck. All tools, money and other items were still there.
Police learned that the key could be pulled from the ignition before turning it all the way, which allowed the ignition to be turned and the truck to start without the key.
CubeSmart had footage that showed the truck pull into the lot. Someone apparently was seen walking from his vehicle to the keypad and then toward the truck.
Police spoke with the people at Car City next door to see if they had any film of the individuals, but they did not.
****
An Horry County police report says a person told them that he parks his RV on the backside of his property on the wood line. The vehicle was there Saturday at about 7:30 p.m., but was gone the next day at about 12:30 p.m. He told police he found his keys lying on the floorboard of his pickup truck, according to the police report.
He told police he leaves his vehicle unlocked, and it looked as if someone opened the truck door and took the key off of its ring.
He said he had lots of things inside the RV, but was unable to tell police exactly what all was inside.
They listed the RV on NCIC as stolen. The victim estimated his loss at about $90,000.
Robbery at Sudz Carwash
Horry County police were called to Sudz Carwash on S.C. 544 this past week at about 10 p.m. where a victim told them he was meeting with someone at the carwash to trade his High Country tires, valued at $2,500. Instead he saw a blue Ford Ranger truck pull up and, at that point, a group of people wearing masks came out from the woods, stole his tires and put them in the back of the suspect’s truck.
Police followed up at a residence where the teenage suspect and his mom answered the door. The teen told police he had been at a friend’s house down the road and had not been to the carwash. He also said he had taken his truck to have its windows tinted.
The suspect gave his phone to an officer, who found a Facebook profile with information on the phone that pertained to the robbery.
The iPhone was submitted to Central to be processed.
The teen was charged with armed robbery and taken to jail.
A solicitor told the officer that the teen could be tried as an adult for armed robbery.
The police report values the tires at $2,500.
Burglary on Hampton Road
A resident of Hampton Road told Horry County police that she left her house at about 11:30 a.m. to go to a funeral and returned home at about 5:30 p.m., according to an Horry County police report.
When she returned to the house she saw that a large black safe was open and three shotguns were lying on the floor. She picked them up and put them back into the safe and secured the door, according to the report.
Then she noticed a large scratch mark across the living room floor and saw that her beige Sentry safe was missing. Inside of it she had money, a passport, various insurance information and gold jewelry.
Several firearms were also taken.
The owner did not know the make, model and serial numbers needed at the time the report was written.
One neighbor told police he saw a jacked up pickup truck driving slowly through the neighborhood at about the time the safe was taken.
Owners estimated their loss at $105,201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.