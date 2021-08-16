The city of Conway now requires anyone who enters city-owned buildings to wear a mask, though face coverings will not be required at the city's recreation center.
As COVID-19 cases continue to spread across the area, council members voted 4-2 to require masks in city buildings. As part of the same motion, city officials encouraged those 12 years old and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Council members Jean Timbes and Larry White voted against the motion and council member Shane Hubbard was absent.
The conversation began after City Administrator Adam Emrick asked council to reinstate some sort of COVID-19 safety protocols. After one tied motion, city council passed a revised motion.
"We’ve all seen the numbers lately," Emrick said, referencing the latest COVID-19 data.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported 189 new coronavirus cases Monday in Horry County and 25 probable cases.
"It’s time to be the leaders we say we are and set some examples," Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said. "Minimally, we need to encourage people to get vaccinated. I think it’s time for us to acknowledge we are not in a good place."
Timbes agreed, expressing concern about children being infected with the virus.
"We ought to do all we can because these numbers are going to get worse," Timbes said.
Blain-Bellamy initially made a motion to require masks be worn by anyone going into city-owned buildings, which included the rec center. However, councilmen Alex Hyman, Justin Jordan and William Goldfinch voted against the motion, thwarting it and prompting a revision of the mayor's proposal. Council ultimately voted to not require masks in the rec center.
Recreation center employees will continue to monitor any COVID safety issues and report problems to the city administrator, said Ashley Smith, the city's director of parks and recreation.
Conway's council meetings will remain in person.
Conway is unique among local governments in reinstating some sort of COVID-19 protocols citywide. Horry County officials are not discussing any type of mask mandate for county buildings. Beginning Tuesday and until further notice, the Horry County Treasurer's Office will no longer have face-to-face services due to COVID cases spreading rapidly, the office announced Monday.
"COVID has started to spread rapidly in our community and we have a responsibility to keep our citizens/customers safe," the treasurer's office said in a statement on Facebook. "Unfortunately, the increase in COVID cases has also affected the team and ability to fully staff our offices. We have locations (Conway, Little River, and South Strand) that offer drive-thru services. The Myrtle Beach office has a drop box located in the front of the complex that will be checked several times daily in the event you are unable to travel to another office. We also provide online payment services with a free e-check option. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please stay blessed and safe."
