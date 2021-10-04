Conway City Council on Monday voted 6-1 in favor of removing the city's mask mandate, which required employees and visitors to wear face coverings in city buildings.
Since an August meeting, those visiting city-owned buildings were required to wear a mask. The rule did not apply to the city's recreation center.
Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy moved Monday that council remove the mask mandate, which was a recommendation by the city staff. It was seconded by councilman William Goldfinch.
Councilman Larry White voted against the recommendation.
In August, the council began requiring anyone who entered city-owned buildings to wear a mask, though face coverings were not required at the city's recreation center. At the time, council members voted 4-2 to mandate masks in city buildings.
As part of the same motion, city officials encouraged those 12 years old and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Council members Jean Timbes and White voted against the motion and council member Shane Hubbard was absent.
The city was the first and only local government to approve such a mandate.
