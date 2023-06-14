The field for a vacant seat on the Conway City Council was whittled down from five to two in Tuesday’s special election.
A runoff between Autry Benton and Kendall Brown is set for June 27 because neither candidate was able to draw more than 50% of the vote, which would have required about 650 votes.
Brown lead the ticket with 428 votes, followed by Benton with 401.
Tyler Thomas finished third with 260 votes, April O’Leary was next with 141 and Bill Wiegand tallied 61.
The vote will be certified Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Conway City Hall.
The votes began coming in quickly Tuesday night, but came to a halt at about 8:30 p.m. Although election officials said the votes were all in, the totals weren’t calculated until about 9:30 p.m. The three remaining large precincts were Racepath 1 and 2 and North Conway 2.
The only people waiting at city hall for the final total were candidate Autry Benton, his wife, two of his four children and two of his children’s friends.
“I would like to thank every citizen of Conway who voted today and did their civic duty and I would especially like to thank the voters that voted for Autry Benton,” Benton said. “I would like to acknowledge Tyler Thomas, April O’Leary and Bill Wiegand for running a classy and clean campaign. Obviously these three individuals care deeply about Conway to have spent the time and effort to run for this office.
“Lastly, I’m asking every voter in Conway for their vote in the upcoming city election for the Conway City Council so I can make Conway first with every decision I make,” he said.
There were 1,297 total votes cast in the race for the seat left vacant by Alex Hyman, who resigned to take a seat as a circuit court judge. A win in this city council election will be good for only six months on council before the winner will have to run again if he wants to continue to serve on council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.