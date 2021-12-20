Though planning commission and staff experts recommended denial, Conway City Council will allow a developer to be exempt from following the city’s tree protection ordinance.
City council passed the final reading at a special meeting Monday. Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy voted against the approval. Councilman Larry White, who has previously voted against the exemption, was not in attendance.
The applicant, Jimmy Jordan of Canolina Properties and JP Jordan and Associates, requested the properties be exempt from the city’s tree protection ordinance. This exemption will now allow all protected trees on the property to be cut down without the developer facing a fee.
Canolina Properties owns three parcels and JP Jordan and Associates owns two parcels — all making up about 50 acres near the Wild Wing neighborhood off U.S. 501.
Jordan has said there are plans to bring senior living apartments to at least one of the parcels.
Ahead of Monday’s vote, two people from the public spoke in opposition to the exemption.
Trapper Fowler with the Coastal Conservation League said that by allowing the developer to be exempt and cut down protected trees, it could set a precedent for future developers.
“A blanket exemption is not the answer,” Fowler said. “The public spoke out about flooding at the existing site. You saw the pictures. We suggest this developer work with the natural resources on site. There hasn't even been a formal wetland survey for this site. How can you make the best decision without one?”
Conway resident Sudie Thomas agreed with Fowler’s points, adding that both the city’s staff and planning commission recommended the council deny the request.
“The city of Conway is a tree city,” Thomas said. “And held up for other tree cities to follow.”
Also during public input, Jordan took the opportunity to share information about the plans for the property and attempted to clarity comments that had been previously made about the property.
“I’ve heard three times that there are wetlands on the property in question,” he said. “And that’s not true.”
The property has .05 acres of wetlands, he said, comparing it to a “good-sized bedroom.”
“There are wetland species trees that have been on there for a hundred years,” he said. “The trees that are on the property are hardwoods. There’s no way we can develop that property without grading that property.”
Jordan added there will be a 25-foot buffer around the property, which takes up about 17% of the property. Without being exempt from the tree protection ordinance, more than 25% of the property wouldn’t be developable.
Blain-Bellamy said she could not support the request.
“Mr. Jordan, I assure you it isn’t your name, it isn’t your company that gives me angst,” she said, adding that she agreed with both Fowler and Thomas, which was why she voted against the request.
Councilman William Goldfinch said he has heard concerns about the exemption setting a precedent, but said it wouldn’t.
“If you’re a developer thinking, 'Well I’m next, don’t call me,'” Goldfinch said. “Because this does not set a precedent.”
Councilman Alex Hyman echoed Goldfinch’s comments.
“This is a unique situation and by no means sets precedent,” he said.
City council passed the first reading of the exemption request during an early December regular meeting. Blain-Bellamy and White were the only council members who voted against the request.
Plans to develop this particular property have been in the works for years.
The property fell under the planned development zoning code prior to the city combining zoning with subdivision regulations to create a unified development ordinance in 2011.
City staff have said the applicant never went to the city’s tree board to request the fees for cutting down the trees be reduced, which is one way people can be permitted to cut down protected trees. Allison Hardin, the city’s planning director, previously said that not going before the tree board is like skipping a step in the process.
The purpose of the city’s tree ordinance is to provide protection, preservation, proper maintenance and use of trees and woodlands, the ordinance states.
A number of different types of trees — larger than a certain diameter at breast height depending on the type — are protected in the city, including crape myrtle, live oaks, sycamore, red maples, bald cypress and flowering dogwoods.
These trees may not be removed from any city property without a protected tree removal permit. If removed without a proper permit, the ordinance states a person either has to replant the same number of inches or pay the equivalent of buying those trees from a nursery, which goes into a tree fund for planting more trees and tree protection activities.
