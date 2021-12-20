Though planning commission and staff experts recommended denial, Conway City Council will allow a developer to be exempt from following the city’s tree protection ordinance.

City council passed the final reading at a special meeting Monday. Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy voted against the approval. Councilman Larry White, who has previously voted against the exemption, was not in attendance.

The applicant, Jimmy Jordan of Canolina Properties and JP Jordan and Associates, requested the properties be exempt from the city’s tree protection ordinance. This exemption will now allow all protected trees on the property to be cut down without the developer facing a fee.

Canolina Properties owns three parcels and JP Jordan and Associates owns two parcels — all making up about 50 acres near the Wild Wing neighborhood off U.S. 501.

Jordan has said there are plans to bring senior living apartments to at least one of the parcels.

Ahead of Monday’s vote, two people from the public spoke in opposition to the exemption.

Trapper Fowler with the Coastal Conservation League said that by allowing the developer to be exempt and cut down protected trees, it could set a precedent for future developers.

“A blanket exemption is not the answer,” Fowler said. “The public spoke out about flooding at the existing site. You saw the pictures. We suggest this developer work with the natural resources on site. There hasn't even been a formal wetland survey for this site. How can you make the best decision without one?”

Conway resident Sudie Thomas agreed with Fowler’s points, adding that both the city’s staff and planning commission recommended the council deny the request.

“The city of Conway is a tree city,” Thomas said. “And held up for other tree cities to follow.”

Also during public input, Jordan took the opportunity to share information about the plans for the property and attempted to clarity comments that had been previously made about the property.