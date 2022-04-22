The City of Conway’s proposed $52.3 million budget calls for a five mill tax increase for property owners.
For the owner of a $100,000 home, the tax will rise by $22 from $309 to $331. A $150,000 home will see its city taxes increased from $464 to $496, up $32; and a $200,000 home will have a tax increase from $618 to $662, or $43. These numbers reflect taxes for residential property, which has an assessment ratio of 4 percent. Commercial property and property owned by non-residents is taxed at a 6 percent assessment ratio.
Under the new rates, an in-city business valued at $200,000 will pay $992 for an increase of $65. The owner of a $400,000 business will pay twice that or $1,984, up $130.
The proposed budget also includes a $300 fee for each home that will be built in the city.
City Administrator Adam Emrick emphases that this fee will be paid by homebuilders, and is not an impact fee that some counties and cities have complained are too restrictive.
The difference is the $300 fee is proposed to cover solid waste fees and will go to that department’s budget.
Emrick says the budget reflects a 7 percent cost-of-living increase, although projections are for more increases in the days ahead.
He thinks it would be irresponsible for the city to force people to pay more based on proposed numbers that may or may not happen.
If the numbers take an upward spiral, as some economists have projected, the city can pass a budget amendment and increase the taxes at that time, he said. That would avoid asking property owners to begin paying more as soon as the budget goes into effect July 1.
So far, city officials have not made decisions about pay raises for city employees, although Emrick thinks a pay raise for some employees is prudent because he likes the city’s staff now and doesn’t want to lose any of them to other higher paying cities.
He expects the rate of increase for employees to be determined, possibly in May.
What they’re working on now is making sure that pay raises for newer, lower paid employees don’t rise too close to higher paid employees who have been working with the city for more years.
He says the city has invested more time and resources in the longer-serving employees and doesn’t want to lose them.
Emrick says the budget includes several new employees for the city. One is a staff position in the grants office. Grants coordinator Rosanne Dates has been quite successful in securing new grants and an extra staffer will allow her to go after more new grants, according to Emrick.
The city’s two-year budget, that went into effect July 1, 2021, had two new positions slated to begin this year so they are included in the document.
One is for an additional human resources employee and the other is for technical services, plus one part-time worker in the Building office is set to move to full time.
The budget also calls for a new employee in the Planning Department to serve as a development liaison, who will help new projects move quicker through the approval process.
Still another employee-related expense that the city will see increased is its contribution to employee retirement. The new rate passed by the State is 1 percent higher for every employee. Employee rates won’t change; employer rates will go to 17.56 percent for all employees, except police and fire, and 20.24 percent for them.
The administrator says the city is trying to avoid impact fees, saying it’s hard to use them for the purpose that they’ve been collected.
He expects about 300 homes to be built in the next fiscal year. If that’s the case, the $300 permit fee will bring in about $100,000. But he points out that isn’t much when considering that one garbage truck costs about $300,000.
Emrick says he doesn’t see any winners or losers in the proposed budget.
There are projects that can be funded and projects that can’t, so they try to find a happy balance to move the city forward, he said.
He said they value their employees, and understand at the same time that they must be fiscally responsible to city residents and businesses.
Again he points out that the cost-of-doing business has gone up. He points to the cost of sewer pipes that, he says, have increased by 40 percent in only one year.
Conway Councilman Larry White is philosophical about the tax increase and council’s response to it.
“If it’s necessary, we’ll do it, but if it’s not necessary we won’t do it,” he said.
He likes the idea of asking homebuilders to pay a fee for each new home built instead of asking longer-time residents to pay more.
“It’s not fair for us, the current residents, to pay for someone else that’s coming in town,” he said.
White says the city can’t continue doing business as usual and continue to grow because it won’t be fair to its residents.
“We have to look out for the majority…,” he said.
Councilman William Goldfinch expects the proposed budget to pass.
“I don’t know why it wouldn’t. I think we’re all onboard,” he said.
Goldfinch doesn’t see the increased tax millage as a true tax increase.
“The cost of living goes up. That has to be passed on. It’s not a real tax increase. It’s a nominal tax increase,” he said.
Later adding, “It’s an inflation increase.”
Goldfinch said it’s important for the city to keep its salaries up, so employees don’t fall behind.
As for the $300 fee, he said, as the city continues to expand and grow its footprint, it creates more demand for city services.
He said in regard to the sanitation, trash pickup, the city is already stressed.
So when a new neighborhood is added, that means more staff is needed and a dump truck can cost $1 million.
“Who’s supposed to pay for that?” he asked.
The $300 fee will ask newer residents to cover the cost of additional services.
“Longtime residents shouldn’t have to subsidize the cost of new development,” he said.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy also supports the new millage rate.
In a written statement, she said, “The millage increase is absolutely necessary. The same inflation our residents face at gasoline pumps and in nearly every commodity purchased holds true for city purchases. The city is not exempt as inflation balloons costs.”
She also wrote, “So long as the City of Conway succeeds in its consistent provision of reliable and efficient services to its residents, everyone wins. Police, fire, streets, other infrastructure, water and sewer, flood water management, refuse collection, recreation, parks’ maintenance, and the like are the basis for comfortable living in a municipality. Providing such services simply costs more over time.”
One thing that is in the proposed budget that she is particularly pleased about is an upgrade of the Greg Martin fountain at Conway’s Riverfront Park that she lobbied for.
“I find the fountain to be underwhelming, and hence, not reflective of the contributions made to the City of Conway by Mayor Martin. The City Council approved our making improvements to the fountain, and giving it a greater ‘splash’,” she wrote.
