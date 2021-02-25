One thousand! That’s the enviable number of points scored by 18-year-old Cainan Norris in his five-year basketball career at Conway Christian School, but he didn’t stop there.
After hitting eight points against Kings Academy to earn the new nickname of “Mr. 1,000”, he scored seven more before the game’s end. The CCS Eagles defeated Richard Winn in the school’s first 2021 playoff game over the past weekend. Cainan swished six points in the low-scoring win of 43-38. He went on to score 19 against St. John’s Academy Tuesday night in a nail biter, with CCS finishing on top at 55-54.
That put the team into a third round playoff game, this one against Anderson Christian tonight in Sumer.
Because the 6-feet, 3-inch Cainan joined the school’s basketball team as an eighth grader, he had a little advantage in the number of games he had to hit the targeted level of 1,000 points, but his coach Kelvin Galloway says he also had a disadvantage this year because the school’s schedule was greatly reduced by COVID-19. In a regular season, the school typically plays anywhere from 18 to 24 games, but this year the Eagles played only seven regular season games.
Galloway says he can always count on Cainan to score no less than 13 points per game.
Galloway couldn’t be more excited about Cainan, whom he calls a fine young man, and about his player’s amazing feat.
“I’m really proud of him for doing that. It’s a pretty tough time for many athletes,” he said.
As for hitting 1,000 points, Galloway says a few people do it “here and there.”
But, he said, “Still, it’s a monumental feat for an athlete to get to that level. That’s definitely an accomplishment at any level,” he said.
He is the only CCS athlete ever to reach 1,000 points.
Cainan said Galloway told him before the season began that he had a chance at hitting the notable goal.
But, he said, it wasn’t a goal he set out to reach.
“I was hoping we’d have enough games so I could get it in there. It’s a big accomplishment to me. I don’t think many people have done it yet, so it was pretty exciting,” the modest, soft-spoken senior said.
The best part of basketball is just playing with the guys all the time, making friendships and forming a brotherhood with the other players, he said.
“I just try to win. I want to be able to help my team the best I can,” he said.
Galloway says Cainan is a really good shooter, who has been comfortable playing most of his years on the outside of the perimeter, but after a teammate was injured, he convinced Cainan to move “inside the paint”.
For the sake of the team, he agreed, according to Galloway.
“He’s just a good all around athlete, a good young man in terms of his approach to making adjustments and doing what he has to do to help the team move forward,” he said.
Now, he said, Cainan can play inside or out.
Although Galloway says Cainan is naturally a good shooter, he thinks he has spent many hours practicing his shot. He also believes that having good coaching has helped his development. For good coaching he points to Steve Hart, the school’s athlete director, who helped Cainan develop before Galloway took over as the boys’ coach two years ago.
Galloway has several other reasons why he thinks “the young man” has excelled.
“I think just his love for playing basketball overall,” he said.
Galloway will take some credit for helping Cainan learn the best way to hold the ball and the proper footwork to sink baskets, but he gives most of the credit to his player.
“You have to continuously play and practice to get better at it,” he said.
He says he’s happy for Cainan, and added this past week that he hoped they might win a title for him. At this point, that’s still possible. If they win tonight, they will be in the finals Friday night.
But, if not, he says, Cainan has had a great career and has represented his team at the school and in the community in the best way possible, and he’s honored to have been his coach.
Going on to college ball could possibly be in Cainan’s future, according to Galloway.
“He definitely has the height. He’s a good shooter. There’s some schools somewhere that might want to express an interest in him. That’s a possibility at this point,” he said.
But Cainan says continuing his prowess on the basketball court isn’t one of his goals. His dream instead is to study sports science at Coastal Carolina University, and perhaps play in some intramural games if he’s invited.
“I want to be a coach or trainer or something like that,” he said.
The son of Brady and Kimberly Norris comes from an athletic family. He has two older sisters: one played basketball at CCS and the other played softball and volleyball there.
He says his parents are proud of his accomplishment, and he thinks they were aware of his nearness to his 1,000th point before he was.
He does have one more goal, he’d like to see his team hit before the season ends.
“I’d like to win the state championship. That’s a big one,” he said adding that it’s his last year and they haven’t done it before.
“We were close last year, but came up a game short,” he said.
Hart, who also doubles as the school’s assistant principal, said, “We’re excited for Cainan. He’s a good young man. He’s not only an asset on the basketball team, he’s an asset in the school itself.
He says Cainan is also a good student and he’s confident he will achieve whatever he sets out to do.
