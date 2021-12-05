As the clock struck 11 a.m. Saturday morning, Allison Hardin couldn’t believe that she was breaking down what was supposed to be a four-hour-long free tree giveaway event at the Conway Sports and Fitness Center.
All 400 trees had already been picked up by members of the community.
“I’m speechless,” said Hardin, director of planning and development for the city of Conway. “I worked with Myrtle Beach for 22 years before here and the events we had in Myrtle Beach didn’t go this fast or people weren’t as hungry for trees as they are this year.”
Saturday’s event is a part of an effort, dubbed “Power Plant SC,” spearheaded by the South Carolina Floodwater Commission to plant 10 million trees in 10 years across all 46 counties in South Carolina.
“The whole idea is to help with stormwater intake,” said Wanda Lilly, arborist for the city of Conway.
The efforts aided in helping recoup trees that have been lost to development and storms, Lilly said.
Horry County has been no stranger to stormwater in recent years. From the floods following the remnants of Joaquin in 2015 to being hit by four tropical systems, including three hurricanes, in five years, Mother Nature has not been kind to South Carolina recently.
However, Horry County and the rest of the Palmetto State made it through the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season unscathed. Saturday's efforts are a step in the right direction to ensure protection to various communities as each of the 400 trees given away helps to reduce stormwater.
According to Power Plant SC’s website, for each tree planted, 60 gallons of water run-off is avoided and 443 gallons of rainfall is intercepted.
“Anything we can do to reduce flood risk in our area is a worthwhile thing,” Hardin said.
The 400 trees given away Saturday were made up of 17 different tree species, including cypress and oak.
“This was a diverse group of trees because that’s what you need in your tree population,” Lilly said. “Most of these trees are native. They will be giving back to the deer, the birds and other animals that have lost some biodiversity.”
The 400 trees were donated to Conway by Duke Energy, which also donated 910 more trees to the cities of Marion, Mullins and Nichols in neighboring Marion County. The event coincided with South Carolina Arbor Day, which takes place on the first Friday of December every year. The state’s Arbor Day is different from the national Arbor Day celebration, which happens on the last Friday of April every year, due in part to it being better time to plant trees in the Palmetto State.
“They set better,” Hardin said. “You give them time in the winter to get acclimated and then they can start budding in the spring.”
People of all ages stopped by the Conway Fitness Center to grab a potted tree, giving Lilly hope for a better, healthier and more beautiful Conway and surrounding areas.
“It definitely shows the need that folks are interested in planting some trees,” Lilly said. “They’re interested in planting back. Perhaps they had to take something away or whatnot. They may want shade. The trees are going to help with asthma, they’re going to help with pollution. It’s going to make folks feel psychologically and mentally better.”
Those who stopped by Saturday morning to pick up their free trees were given a pamphlet on the city’s tree preservation ordinance, highlighting the protected trees in the area including crape myrtle, bald cypress and a variety of oak species such as white oak. The pamphlet also provided information on how to go about removing certain trees from your home or neighborhood.
For more information about how you do your part in planting a tree, contact Lilly at trees@cityofconway.com or visit powerplantsc.com.
