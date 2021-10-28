Conway’s Community Appearance Board asked developer Stephen Fitzpatrick to make additional changes to a proposed condominium project on Kingston Lake when it met Wednesday in Conway.

Fitzpatrick, with Genford Company of North Carolina, presented revised architectural drawings but members of the CAB expressed concerns that the building still does not conform to the feel of Downtown Conway.

The building, expected to have 50 condominiums, will have two elevators, a terrace and a second-level swimming pool.

The CAB requested Fitzgerald make a number of stylistic changes before meeting again Nov. 17 for a final review.

Changes requested by the CAB include:

• Covering white support posts at the garage level with brick;

• Using wood accents;

• Using charcoal trim instead of black;

• Changing the window designs to make them similar to other multi-story buildings downtown;

• Building a brick wall around the property similar to the one at Kingston Presbyterian Church;

• Extending the brick on the S.C. 905 to cover the parking garage; and

• Incorporating some type of screen to block view of the garage from Kingston Lake.

Read. More about the meeting in next week’s edition of the Horry Independent.