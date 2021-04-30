Ezra Tribble loves his new job at Bojangles of Conway.
In his two months at the restaurant, Ezra has become a customer and employee favorite.
The smiling, enthusiastic employee is a graduate of the SOS Care adult program that helps folks with autism and other intellectual disabilities thrive on their own in their communities.
Wanda Tribble, Ezra's mother, said Bojangles is the perfect fit for Ezra. He has had previous jobs, which is where he learned skills like housekeeping, maintenance and dishwashing, she said.
At five months pregnant, Wanda Tribble was told Ezra would have major heart problems and be underweight.
"Thank god, although Ezra was born with Down syndrome, he was very healthy," she said. "Ezra don't allow a label to defeat him in what he can or cannot do."
She said her life motto is, "A disability is not a disadvantage."
Lisa Foreman, people advisor for Bojangles, said the company is proud to support programs such as SOS Care that help people with all abilities become successful members of the working world.
"These people want what everyone in life wants," she said. "Ezra is a great example of how these types of programs help individuals learn life and social skills."
As to his capabilities in his current job, Foreman said she wished the company had more employees like Ezra who have such enthusiasm for their work and such a great worth ethic.
"His fellow employees love working with him and customers love him," she said. "Everyone who works at Bojangles is part of a big family and Ezra is an important member of that family."
Kathi Grace, director of marketing for SOS, said her organization is very appreciative of the support offered by Bojangles, especially offering SOS participants good jobs.
"Ezra has been part of our adult program and we're very proud of his accomplishments," Grace said. "I understand he's quite a personality there and the customers love him."
In addition to providing jobs for SOS participants, Bojangles has stepped up to offer even more help for SOS.
This Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., customers dining at the Conway Bojangles will be helping SOS. Foreman said that a percentage of the sales during that four-hour span will be donated to SOS Care.
She added that customers will be in luck Friday when they come in to help SOS.
"We made sure we did this when Ezra is on the schedule to work," she said. "New customers will love him like our current ones do."
