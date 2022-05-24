Citizens have just a few more days to apply for the City of Conway’s Citizens Police Academy.

The deadline is Monday.

The program, which is offered to the public for free, was created to help the community understand and appreciate law enforcement officers.

June Wood, the city’s spokesperson, said the program is like a leadership class, but geared toward the Conway Police Department.

“It’s really to give exposure to the department,” Wood said.

About five people have signed up so far for the academy and city officials are hoping that number will reach 10 by the application deadline.

The citizens academy will be June 2 through July 14, with classes each Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, undergo a background investigation and criminal history check, complete a minimum of 15 hours of ride-along or work-along time and must attend weekly meetings to graduate. Residents of Conway will receive first preference.

Those interested can visit the police department at 1600 Ninth Avenue in Conway to fill out an application or download one online. Here’s where to download the application: https://www.cityofconway.com/news_detail_T6_R463.php