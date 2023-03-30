A monument commemorating World War II veterans and the history of Myrtle Beach Army Airfield is expected to begin construction at Warbird Park beginning in June.

It's set to have its opening debut on Veteran’s Day, said public works infrastructure manager Chris Miller.

Miller, along with Chris Chockley, senior landscape architect and planner for Bolton and Menk, presented an update on the project’s design and timeline for completion at Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach City Council workshop meeting.

The current schematics for the memorial consists of two walkways stretching from existing asphalt pavement towards the memorial’s plaza, where plaques, flags, art and photography symbolizing the WWII veterans will await.

The memorial’s plaza will consist of a memorial wall with history and photography from the war, a map of the world sandblasted into the concrete base of the plaza with significant battles from WWII marked with bronze medallions and a plaque commemorating the memorial itself and the veterans who died in the war, Chockley said.

The plaza is also designed to hold 150 chairs for seating.

“We’re estimating that the contract paperwork will be done by the middle to the end of May. And we expect to go into construction in June. We’re estimating four months of construction that should put us in the September-October timeline, and have a celebration or reveal on Veteran’s Day,” Miller said.

The centerpiece of the memorial wall, a sculpture, will take a year to design and cast in bronze once the design is chosen, and will likely be installed at a later date, Miller said.

City council member Mike Lowder said he believed strongly in the project and that they owe it to the veterans of WWII who are slowly leaving this world as the years go on.

“I wasn’t a veteran of World War II, but as a veteran, I cannot tell you how much I personally appreciate the work that has been done on this so far. I’m unbelievably excited about the day come when we have the dedication for this,” Lowder said.