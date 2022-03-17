A construction equipment dealer plans to open its first South Carolina location in mid-April.

ACT Construction Equipment, which has five locations in North Carolina and one in Virginia, will soon sell heavy equipment, as well as service, sell parts and provide rentals to the Conway and Myrtle Beach areas. The new location is at 143 E. Cox Ferry Road.

The company was given the opportunity to expand to the area with its partner, Takeuchi, said Shannon Lloyd, ACT's marketing manager.

"We look forward to supporting Horry, Marion, Florence, Williamsburg and Georgetown counties and continuing our history of providing a high level of support for our customers," Lloyd said.

ACT Construction Equipment has sold, serviced and provided parts for Takeuchi compact construction equipment since 2008, beginning in Charlotte, North Carolina, which was its first construction equipment-only location, Lloyd said.

The company is an authorized dealer of Doosan Heavy Equipment, Takeuchi Compact Equipment, Bandit wood chippers and stump grinders, FAE mulching heads and Avant compact wheel loaders, according to the company.

Jay Williford, president of ACT Construction Equipment, said in a release that the company is excited to become part of the greater Grand Strand community.

“We are honored that the manufacturers we represent believe in our ability to support the market," Williford said. "Their continued commitment to ACT Construction Equipment in this expansion proves the trust they have in our service to our mutual customers."

ACT Construction is currently hiring for its new location, Lloyd said.

For more information about ACT Construction, visit its website at https://www.actconstructionequipment.com/index.php.