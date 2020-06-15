U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, said on his Facebook page Monday that he and two members of his family contracted the coronavirus.
Calling the virus the "Wuhan Flu," he said all three members of his household — he, his wife Wrenzie and their son Lucas — have COVID-19.
"We are all on the mend and doing fine," he posted on his page. "COVID-19 is a serious, sometimes deadly illness. We, however, have fared well. I wanted to relay our experience so far."
Rice said his son Lucas was tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday and received his test results Friday.
"By Wednesday he had gotten really sick with a high fever and really bad cough. He turned the corner Saturday, and did not have fever yesterday. He’s still weak but getting stronger- moving around and eating a little."
Rice said he had a low fever and a mild cough last week that were "gone by Thursday."
"I was lucky, and it was not bad for me," he wrote. "I never stopped eating or drinking or working or moving. The only bad thing is I have completely lost sense of taste and smell. CAN’T TASTE BACON!!!"
Rice continued by saying his wife Wrenzie "never blinked, and took care of us like always."
"She is an amazing, iron-willed South Carolina Woman. She got it on Thursday. She is worse than I was, but nowhere near as bad as Lucas. She has a slight fever, pretty bad cough, headache and backache. But she hasn’t quit moving.
"And the really good thing is.....our household is DONE WITH CORONAVIRUS! We are finishing our quarantine and looking forward to seeing you all again.
"Friends, please wash your hands and take precautions. Stay healthy. See you soon."
