A riverfront project, including condominiums, a brewhouse, restaurant and retail space won approval Wednesday from Conway’s Community Appearance Board.

The CAB voted unanimously to approve the plan after the developer, Stephen Fitzpatrick, made several changes following a meeting with the CAB held two weeks ago.

“Getting the approval took longer than we had anticipated but some good suggestions were made,” said Fitzpatrick. “I look forward to doing these projects.”

The CAB had to approve the conceptual designs of the buildings before Fitzpatrick’s company, the Genford Development Company, could proceed with the $18 million condominium project and the $3 million riverfront commercial project.

Several members of the CAB including Chairwoman Heather Whitley were unhappy with some of the original designs submitted by Fitzpatrick and demanded several changes to the buildings be made.

The architectural renderings shown Wednesday added brickwork to the side of the condominium project fronting S.C. 90 as well as the deletion of black trim work that some CAB members thought was inappropriate.

Whitley complimented Fitzgerald for the changes.

“You’ve done awesome,” she said.

The CAB recommended two other minor changes which Fitzgerald accepted as part of the approval.

Both projects will go into the design stage which must also be reviewed by the city.

However, Fitzgerald said getting CAB approval was the last big hurdle confronting the projects and he hopes to have a groundbreaking ceremony in early 2022.

The building, expected to have 50 condominiums, will now have two elevators instead of one, more condominiums with balconies providing better views of the river, a workout area and pool on the second floor overlooking the river, and some changes in the materials used.

This project will be located behind the old Jerry Cox Company and Kingston Street, siding S.C. 905 and behind Kingston Presbyterian Church.