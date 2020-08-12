Surfside Beach is asking for an 18-month extension after the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, agreed to grant the town more than $9 million for construction of a new, revamped pier.

The bidding process and two votes taken by town council have recently come under scrutiny.

Council members have sued other council members and the town over a vote that awarded the bid for the construction work.

The lawsuit said that decision was illegal, and the vote was revoked anyway for an entirely other reason.

Additionally, concerns have been raised about ties between the party that originally won the bid and an Horry County councilman.

The current pier was decimated in 2016 because of Hurricane Matthew, and, as of now, the town must start construction by Oct. 15 or it will lose out on the FEMA grant money.

On July 1, a controversial 3-2 vote that led to the suit saw town officials award a bid to Orion Marine Group and FBi Construction.

Town residents have raised concerns about Horry County Councilman Bill Howard’s son-in-law Kent Gunter comprising part of FBi’s leadership, worried about a potential conflict of interest.

The company has a regional office in Horry County, according to its website, which lists Gunter as an executive vice president.

Councilman Howard is a co-owner of Surf Diner, the restaurant housed by one of the two buildings on the pier — the other building is the ice cream and bait and tackle shop that has shut down.

Both buildings must be torn down because the new pier is required to be higher in elevation. Plans are to build a new pier with three buildings.

For several months, town leaders have been discussing either suspending or amend the diner’s current lease.

When reached by phone Tuesday, Howard stressed he has nothing to do with the construction company, though he acknowledged the family connection.

“I have nothing to do with him,” Howard said. “It’s his company and his business.”

Howard also said he was unaware FBi had bid on the project.

“I didn’t even know,” he said.

That claim, however, has been disputed by town officials.

“He’s the one that told us how the connection worked,” councilman Michael Drake said.

In an email, Gunter said: "At this time, we are not at liberty to discuss the [S]urfside pier project."

As for FEMA, Town Administrator Dennis Pieper said Tuesday that a representative from the agency has been assigned to work on the case.

That person reached out in response to the extension request, wanting to know about the town’s progress and other details, and Pieper said he planned to follow up with the representative.

On Aug. 3, the town council voted 4-3 to approach the agency about the extension.

Additionally, officials on that day voted to rescind the July 1 vote awarding the bid.

Town leaders have said the town’s rules were violated because the bid information was not advertised in a newspaper.

The project will be open for a rebid for 10 days.

The July 1 vote saw council members Debbie Scoles, David Pellegrino and Paul Holder vote in favor and councilwoman Cindy Keating and Mayor Bob Hellyer vote in opposition.

A lawsuit was then filed against the three who voted in favor that day and the town by Keating, Hellyer and Drake, which claims the July 1 vote was unlawful because it violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

Hellyer has said last week’s decision to rescind the vote awarding the bid had nothing to do with the lawsuit.