For the first time in months, there wasn’t an empty chair available in the Horry County Board of Education board room Monday night.
During the first official meeting of the board in the new school year, the full house was complimented by an overflow room of nearly 40-50 people as well.
Eighteen people signed up for public comment for subjects that were not on the agenda Monday night.
Recent hot-button topics including religion in schools and book banning crept up on social media in the days before the meeting – and crowds on both sides came to voice their opinions about one side or another.
The board only sets aside 30 minutes for public comment, and due to the number on the list, each person only got one and a half minutes to state their point.
Some spoke in favor of the recently formed committee to decide if certain books were inappropriate for school libraries, citing sexual imagery and subjects in books they say aren’t appropriate for children. Others said they didn’t see the committee as an effort to censor anything.
David Warner with Moms for Liberty thanked the board for forming the committee.
“It was a well-needed policy … those books had some pretty concerning images,” Warner said. “Every taxpayer has the right to challenge the book if the book is inappropriate.”
Linda Bayer disagreed.
“All the students can bring phones in their class, and get whatever book they want in class,” said Bayer, a former teacher. “I’m pretty sure I’ve had students accessing this material right on their phones. Anyone up here angry about what’s in the library – stuff about being gay, lesbian, trans – I’ve never seen … naked material in schools. You can get it on your phone.”
Bayer said educators have been asking to get phones out of the classrooms for decades.
“It can save a lot of righteous indignation – don’t worry about getting the books out. Get the phones out. We’ll be just fine,” Bayer said.
DaVita Foushee, a former HCS educator, said restricted education is not high-quality education.
“If high quality education is what this board is trying to do – things like book banning in 2023 is unreasonable,” Foushee said. “We should not have one complaint, one parent making decisions for 47,000 students and their parents.”
Former educator Ellen Arnold chimed in, saying she was disappointed with the banning of books.
“I’m concerned we’re not able to hear all voices because of a very vocal minority,” Arnold said, adding she trusts the media specialists’ expertise and guidance in choosing books. “Most people oppose book bans because they believe every parent has the right to decide what is best for their child to read.”
Cori Porter, a teacher for 15 years, said that a group called the Horry County Education Association hopes to make HCS “the best it can be.”
She said terms like “book banning, CRT [critical race theory] and woke” takes away from what should be the focus.
“It distracts us from working together … and causes a division,” Porter said, encouraging parents to contact their student’s teacher if they are concerned about something in the classroom. “We are ready and look forward to working with you for positive change.”
In other board news
Updates were given on capital projects, including the design development cost update for the new two new elementary schools coming to the Carolina Forest area.
Approved in May 2023 in the five-year capital improvement plan was a total of $128 million to build the schools, which will be located near the intersection of Ronald McNair Boulevard and Christa McAuliffe Street, and the other is a 21-acre property at the corner of Stafford Drive and Carolina Forest Boulevard.
The max price will be given later this fall, and other factors such as site work, and road improvements will be considered.
It is anticipated that construction will begin in the first quarter of 2024.
Scoreboard refreshers
The HCS Facilities Committee announced a $1.2 million phased project to get updated scoreboards at all high school and middle school gyms over the next five years.
District officials said that a life expectancy of an outdoor scoreboard is 15-20 years, with indoor ones making it about 5-10 years longer, and many in the district are over 20 years old.
The refresh will start with the oldest boards first and move to the youngest.
Teacher vacancies
Chief of Human Resources Mary Anderson told the board Monday that teacher vacancies are now down to 65 open positions.
Kelly Education, the company hired to take over the substitute teacher pool, filled 93% of teacher vacancies each day of the first week of school.
Tropical Storm Idalia
Check back with MyHorryNews for any changes in school schedules due to the impending arrival of the remnants of Tropical Storm Idalia coming from the Gulf of Mexico.
