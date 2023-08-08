With the tenacity of bloodhounds on the trail, an informal group of Loris residents continues to pursue an updated animal control ordinance for the city.

Lynn Greco of Loris told the city council Monday, Aug. 7, that she was making her third trip to the podium at monthly council meetings. She said she was hoping the council would take immediate action to refresh its decades-old ordinance.

The group has been lobbying for council to model a new law after an ordinance more-recently adopted by the Horry County Council.

Greco said the update is needed to “give our police department the essential tools … to protect the animals.”

Mayor Todd Harrelson said at council’s July meeting that the current ordinance does not outline any care requirements.

Dr. Julie Hartman, a veterinarian at Loris Animal Hospital, said the current law falls short in many ways, including failing to require animal owners to make water available to animals, and provide appropriate shelter. She said failure to address these and other oversights can lead to unhealthy animals and contribute to the spread of disease.

“Loris’ animal welfare laws have not been updated in more than 40 years,” Hartman told the council.

While council took no action to pursue the proposal, the pair did catch the ear of at least one member.

Councilman Carroll Padgett said he’d like to take a closer look at the proposed updates. He asked Hartman to send him information about possible changes to the law.

In other business

Watson Park just got safer. Council learned that a surveillance camera has been placed at the park, where there there have been several shootings in the past three years. Streaming video from the camera can be viewed at Loris Rec Cedar Ln Pole Cam 2 found at https://youtube.com/live/muYQOGitgn8?feature=share.

Mayor Todd Harrelson said the city is also working to refurbish the kitchen in the facility so it can be rented out again. The work is part of ongoing improvements at the park.