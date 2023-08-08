With the tenacity of bloodhounds on the trail, an informal group of Loris residents continues to pursue an updated animal control ordinance for the city.
Lynn Greco of Loris told the city council Monday, Aug. 7, that she was making her third trip to the podium at monthly council meetings. She said she was hoping the council would take immediate action to refresh its decades-old ordinance.
The group has been lobbying for council to model a new law after an ordinance more-recently adopted by the Horry County Council.
Greco said the update is needed to “give our police department the essential tools … to protect the animals.”
Mayor Todd Harrelson said at council’s July meeting that the current ordinance does not outline any care requirements.
Dr. Julie Hartman, a veterinarian at Loris Animal Hospital, said the current law falls short in many ways, including failing to require animal owners to make water available to animals, and provide appropriate shelter. She said failure to address these and other oversights can lead to unhealthy animals and contribute to the spread of disease.
“Loris’ animal welfare laws have not been updated in more than 40 years,” Hartman told the council.
While council took no action to pursue the proposal, the pair did catch the ear of at least one member.
Councilman Carroll Padgett said he’d like to take a closer look at the proposed updates. He asked Hartman to send him information about possible changes to the law.
In other business
Watson Park just got safer. Council learned that a surveillance camera has been placed at the park, where there there have been several shootings in the past three years. Streaming video from the camera can be viewed at Loris Rec Cedar Ln Pole Cam 2 found at https://youtube.com/live/muYQOGitgn8?feature=share.
Mayor Todd Harrelson said the city is also working to refurbish the kitchen in the facility so it can be rented out again. The work is part of ongoing improvements at the park.
Council was informed that the employee handbook and city procurement policies are being updated to comply with new laws and guidelines.
Loris Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Samantha Norris told council that the chamber will be holding Market in the Yard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 19, the first and third Saturdays of September, and the first Saturday in October. Residents are encouraged to sell yard sale items and other goods in their yards for the city-wide events.
The city is seeking residents to fill vacancies on the city planning commission, board of zoning appeals and election commission.
Council also held a closed executive session to discuss litigation, contractual and personnel matters.
After executive session, council voted unanimously to hire Aundrea Washington to be the clerk of court for the city.
