Monarch butterfly supporter April O’Leary had hoped that Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy would stand in front of a mural on the Second Avenue side of Coppers Restaurant sometime this fall to offer her support of the Monarch butterfly project.
However, her timeline might have to be adjusted after a delay approved Wednesday by Conway’s Community Appearance Board.
The group voted unanimously to ask city staff and council to spend the next two weeks looking for a more appropriate place for a mural of a Monarch butterfly to be painted by Conway’s popular mural painter, Tommy Simpson.
O’Leary said Conway City Council discussed the idea of the mural at its recent budget retreat; the Conway Chamber of Commerce has reviewed the mural and the idea of using the butterfly project to draw more tourists to Conway; and Coppers owner Charlie Heart has given his full endorsement to the project.
O’Leary said before Wednesday everyone had been onboard with and excited about the project.
Several members of the board, with Autry Benton being the most vocal, expressed concern about how the proposed mural would fit in with the historical ambience of Downtown Conway. All of the city’s other murals tie back into Conway’s history, Benton said, while offering praise for the beauty of the proposed butterfly mural.
He also expressed concern that if this is allowed that other groups might want to use murals to promote their causes.
O’Leary says the mural is the most important part of a plan to hopefully make Conway a Mayor Monarch city.
Plans are for the mural to connect people to a garden walk and ultimately take them to the riverwalk. There was a suggestion Wednesday that perhaps the mural could be placed at the riverwalk.
The proposed mural will be placed on the wall at a height and in a position that will allow people to stand in front of it and have their pictures taken, making it look like they have wings. She hopes to place a smaller one for kids in Collins Park where children can have their pictures taken in front of it.
The idea is for people to come to Conway because they want similar photos of themselves. A kids’ festival could also be part of the project.
The mural is designed to be interactive. If it is approved, it will probably include a scan code taking people to the S.C. Wildlife Federation’s website where people can learn more about saving the Monarch butterfly whose population has decreased by as much as 90 percent, according to O’Leary.
O’Leary says there’s lots of support nationwide for the Monarch butterflies with 600 cities across the United States taking the Mayor Monarch Pledge.
The mural, she says, is an important part of Conway’s plan to bring attention to the Monarch. She will donate the proper plants to Coopers and they’ll plant them in pots to be placed with chairs in front of the restaurant. The plan also includes plants on the porch behind the building.
O’Leary said she was surprised after all of the work that’s been done on the project and the extensive search for a site, done by city staff and council, that the CAB voted for the delay.
“There’s been a lot of work that’s gone into this,” O’Leary said.
The city has a rule that murals can’t be painted on historic brick, but the proposed mural is slated for the back portion of Coppers that is an addition, not part of the original building.
CAB Chairwoman Jacqueline Kurlowski said, “I like the idea of doing something that ties into tourism.”
She wondered if the board and chamber might help in a search for something closer to the garden walk, but O’Leary says she and her supporters have already investigated eight other sites and didn't find anything that ties in with the butterfly’s long-term master plan.
She said the plan to help save the Monarch butterfly needs community support, and she believes the mural is necessary to accomplish that.
