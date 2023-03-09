People looking to host events like weddings, surf lessons and photography sessions on public beaches in North Myrtle Beach must now apply for a permit beforehand.

The city plans to begin issuing permit fees in 2024.

This proposed ordinance to regulate commercial beach activity was passed unanimously on a second reading during Monday’s city council meeting.

“The purpose of the ordinance is to regulate and control commercial recreational activity occurring on, or originating from, the public beach so as to preserve the unique nature of the public beach and to protect all persons who utilize the beaches from harm, undue annoyance, disturbance, and inconvenience,” public documents state.

The permits would be valid for the entire year, except for weddings and special events.

Fitness-related activities that are reoccurring like surf lessons could qualify for an annual permit from the Department of Parks and Recreation, whereas permits for weddings, films or other one-time special events could qualify for a permit from Parks and Recreation or city council that is valid for the date and time of that event.

The ordinance also makes note of business licenses and liability insurance in that all vendors, even a wedding officiant who is being paid for their service, must carry a business license and fitness-related activities must be backed up by liability insurance of at least $1,000,000 that names the city as an additional insured.

City spokesperson Donald Graham said that this ordinance is not in response to any particular instance of commercial activity on the beach going wayward, only that the beaches are getting busier and busier and that imposed regulations will help the city be in the know as to what kinds of activities are occurring on the public beaches.

Graham also said that as of now, the city does not have any regular enforcement strategy in place for this ordinance. In other words, there will not be city officials regularly stationed on beaches asking event holders to show their permits and business licenses. However, the ordinance states that violators will be subject to misdemeanor charges or a fine. The penalty is up to $500 or jail time for 30 days or less.