The owner of The Brunch Restaurant doesn’t want anyone to go without a warm traditional Thanksgiving dinner during this unusual year, so she’s stepping up to make sure that everyone is fed.
“I’m not going to let anyone go without food if I can help it,” Deborah Akin said.
Anybody who is old, alone, sick, out of work or for whatever reason, if they don’t have a Thanksgiving dinner is invited to head to The Brunch at 1303 Fourth Ave., in Downtown Conway, where they’ll be given a free turkey dinner.
Akin said she plans to give away “the standard Thanksgiving dinner” from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. or as long as the food holds out. She mentions stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberries and biscuits.
Her family members will gather at the restaurant earlier in the day to prepare their meal and they’ll eat from 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
Then they’ll move right into the giveaway.
The cooks at the restaurant will prepare the meal that they’ll spread out on the restaurant’s hot bar. Due to the pandemic, Akin plans to deliver her Thanksgiving meals curbside to people who drive up to the restaurant.
She says they’ll fill the boxes, put the boxes into bags and run them out to the street pretty much prepared to order.
Well that depends on how many people show up. If it’s an overwhelming crowd, they’ll just prepare the boxes and hand them out.
“I don’t want anyone to be without a meal,” she said.
They will not limit the number of dinners to the number of people inside of each car. If someone has children at home and wants to take dinners to them, they’ll accommodate the need.
Akin bought the old J&J Restaurant and opened her restaurant in the summer of 2020. Due to the pandemic, she says things haven’t been going as well as she’d hoped, with business slow on weekdays since the resurgence of the pandemic. She reports brisk business on weekends.
But she still feels blessed and wants to help others, so she’s paying for the Thanksgiving meals out of her own pocket without dipping into the restaurant’s coffers.
“As much as I want so bad for the restaurant to do well, with the virus and older people struggling, I feel blessed,” she said.
