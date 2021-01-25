Taylor Collins, a fifth-grade teacher at Conway Elementary School, was happy she was able to celebrate being named the school’s Teacher of the Year, despite things looking different than usual.
“It was a little non-traditional … we got to go out in the hallway and have our [socially-distanced] Winners’ Parade, where she [Principal Maquitta Davis] pulled us out and the announcement was made,” Collins said. “Ms. Davis rolled up with her speaker, some flowers, and signs. It was nice to still get the ‘normal’ Teacher of the Year treatment even in such an abnormal year.”
Collins, who originally hails from Cleveland, Ohio, came to the area to attend Coastal Carolina University and decided to stick around a little longer.
“I fell in love with the area, met my husband, and never left,” Collins said.
She received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from CCU and recently finished her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction at Liberty University.
Collins is also working on obtaining her education specialist degree in higher education administration from Liberty as well.
She spent a year teaching in Charleston before heading to Conway, and is going on her sixth year teaching at CES – she spent four years teaching fourth grade and this is her second year as a fifth grade teacher.
“I love being able to use my creativity to engage students and keep them interested,” Collins said, crediting her principal Ms. Davis for giving her the space to do so. “Mrs. Davis encourages me to think outside of the box as much as I can.”
Davis said she’s proud of Collins.
“Mrs. Collins has the amazing ability of teaching while guiding, cultivating, and inspriring our students. She sees our children as the person she wants them to become. She is truly special,” Davis said.
Collins said fifth grade is a tough time, because elementary school is almost over and the students are about to enter the middle school world.
“I try to milk that it’s your last year of elementary, let’s have as much fun as we can while covering everything we need to,” Collins said, saying that she tries to do creative lesson planning and themed days.
Recently they studied about the Berlin Candy Bomber, so Collins had them build their own candy parachute for science and test it out, using what they learned about force and motion.
Collins’ husband Harold works full time for the Army, and she has one stepdaughter in the fourth grade, and a black Labrador Retriever.
She said that CES really spoils every student, and helps them build relationships that will help them at the middle school level.
With COVID-19 changing everything this year, Collins said she hopes parents know that teachers pour their absolute heart and soul into every single day.
“They hear what kids sat home and don’t necessarily see or hear everything that happened,” Collins said. “Especially being virtual in the spring, parents started to see what goes into it. I know this hasn’t been easy on parents who work. I hope they see that we are doing everything we can eery single day. That’s the hardest part, they are working, trying to keep up, trying to make sure they are doing the right thing. It’s just overwhelming on all accounts. Everybody’s doing the best they can this year.”
