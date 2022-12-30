  • By Janet Morgan janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Plant your feet. Keep your eye on the target. Wind up. Now toss.

 

For the past three years, Lincoln Rychecky and his friends have traveled from the University of Colorado Boulder to Myrtle Beach with a single-minded intent to bring home the National College Cornhole Championship.

The American Cornhole League championship play is held at the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. The championships include singles, doubles and team play from high school and college players from around the country as well as a professional division. The championships will be held on Jan. 1, 2023. There are $50,000 in cash payouts throughout the tournament. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

 

“Our motto is actually ‘anyone can play and anyone can win,’” said Tyler Key, executive director of the American Cornhole League. “We can all go and play basketball, but if you compete against Lebron James, do you think you’re going to win? No. But with cornhole, if you practice enough, you can win.”

 

Rychecky, along with almost a hundred other college teams, are competing to win up to $50,000 in cash payouts in singles, doubles and team cornhole tournaments at the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center. 

The top eight players in the singles bracket will compete live Friday on ESPN at 5 p.m.

 

For Rychecky, it’s a chance to prove his skill in the same tournament that got him into the sport five years ago.

 

“We thought, ‘Dang, that's really cool, does our college have a club?’ So, we looked it up. Our college didn’t have a club, so we started it with the goal of eventually bringing a team here. Every year since, we’ve brought about six or eight students,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic created a new generation of rookies and upcomers that have surged to success in the past few years. Professional cornhole player Maya Cupp, voted ACL’s Woman of the Year in 2020, said she was able to get in a lot of training during the isolated period.

 

“I enjoy the community. This is everybody's game,” Cupp said. “Like kids can play, adults can play and even seniors. There's no age limit. It's everybody's sport. So, it's up to you how you put time in it and perfect your game.”

 

Despite the trials, tribulations and travel troubles Rychecky and his team have faced getting to the tournament, the self-made cornhole player said the hard work to participate in the tournament this year was well worth it.

 

“The first year, we drove,” Rychecky said. “The second year we flew, and this year we ran into problems with the Southwest cancellation. So, we actually managed to get out to Nashville, then we had to rent a car and drive through the night to get here at 4 a.m.”

 

Standing with his feet planted firmly, the young athlete is one of many determined to take a shot for cornhole glory.

 

“It’s a great, great time. We wouldn’t miss it for the world,” Rychecky said.

 

In addition to the college championships this weekend, there are high school and professional competitions too. Doors open at 8 a.m. Saturday with doubles at 9 a.m., college teams at noon and the high school teams event slated for 2 p.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. Sunday with the professional teams competition beginning at 10 a.m.

 

