Horry County woke up to ice and freezing temperatures Saturday morning.

Temperatures across the county are expected to warm up after noon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The high for the Conway and Myrtle Beach areas is expected to reach near 40.

“Hopefully we get a little bit of melting this afternoon,” said Reid Hawkins, science and operations officer at the NWS in Wilmington.

However, while the rain might be away, as the temperatures dip below freezing again Saturday into Sunday, any ice that has melted could potentially refreeze.

“Any water that’s standing could refreeze so any of the roads that aren’t cleared by the evening could refreeze,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said Sunday is when all the ice should melt away.

“We have highs in the mid 40s for Sunday, but I think by Sunday we should be OK,” Hawkins said.

The NWS is forecasting 46 degrees as the high Sunday with the low dipping below freezing near 25 degrees. However, forecasters predict Monday’s high temperatures to get above 50 degrees and the low to be above the freezing mark for the first time in several days.

Hawkins said the average temperature in Myrtle Beach this time of year is 57, with lows above the freezing mark, though the area does experience cold snaps from time to time.

“We go through these little periods where it’s warm in December and we’re getting a big trough over the East Coast bringing a little colder weather and that’ll be around for a few weeks,” Hawkins said.

Despite temperatures warming up over the next 24 to 36 hours, Hawkins still urges motorists to be cautious through Saturday and into Sunday.

“Stay off the roads until the county and Department of Transportation can clear some of the roads and get out on the roads when they become passable,” Hawkins said. “Just be very careful this evening and overnight with those slick spots out there.”

Currently there are no road closures across the county, according to the county government’s website. South Carolina Department of Transportation’s road maps are also showing clear paths across all major roadways in Horry County.