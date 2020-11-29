A familiar foe returns to Brooks Stadium Saturday.
The Liberty Flames are back.
After Coastal football moved to the FBS level in 2017, no one knew when the two rivals would meet again. In 2018, it was announced that the series would be revived for four games starting in 2023.
And then COVID-19 hit.
Coastal Carolina lost three opponents — South Carolina, Duquesne and Eastern Michigan — because of scheduling conflicts that came with virus. While the Chanticleers were able to keep the game with Kansas and add FCS opponent Campbell, the Chants needed an opponent to fill out their schedule.
“There was a stretch in August where I was making four, five calls a day regarding scheduling,” Coastal Carolina Athletics Director Matt Hogue said. “I have a good relationship with some of the folks that work [at Liberty]. I believe we received a call first and they were running into the same issues we were running into.”
That was when the discussion began to possibly schedule a game for 2020. An agreement soon followed. On Aug. 19, it was officially announced that the rivalry was renewed, much to the delight of Chanticleer fans like Ben Skeen.
“It was fun to see them,” Skeen, who was a student at Coastal from 2013 to 2017, said. “Obviously, you want to go play them and you want to beat them. They’ve bumped up to FBS like us. They won a bowl game last year. I hate to say it, but they’ve kind of one upped us. It will be a good litmus test to see where the program is.”
Long before College GameDay decided to visit Conway, the announcement of the rivalry's return brought back many memories from numerous players from what could be called “the golden age“ of the rivalry. From 2012 to 2016, the final year of the rivalry at the FCS level, Coastal-Liberty brought some classic moments.
Coming into the university in January 2012, freshman De’Angelo Henderson got a small taste of what that rivalry was about.
“The older guys instilled in us early that Liberty is our rival," he said. "We hate them and we don’t lose to them."
Going into the 2012 Liberty game, Coastal had just come off a 27-point win over VMI that ended a four-game losing streak. The Flames, who started off the year 0-4, had a three-game winning streak going into the matchup on Oct. 27, 2012.
The rain was coming down and as Coastal was warming up, members of the team happened to look over as the Flames took the field and they noticed something that made the team angry.
“They showed up to our game in their practice jerseys,” Devin Brown, former kick returner and wide receiver for the Chants, said.
The Chanticleers crushed the Flames, winning 36-12.
The following year, Liberty was looking for revenge. And they almost got it.
Coastal went into the half trailing 28-16. With two minutes left in the third, Coastal trailed by 19. It was tough environment. Former players still recall the taunts Liberty fans said to them during their playing years. Former wide receiver Bruce Mapp said that Liberty fans “did their homework on you.“
“If you chewed gum in the fourth grade, they knew about it and they knew what flavor it was,“ Mapp said.
Mapp had the last laugh in that 2013 matchup, scoring the game-tying two-point conversion and completing the comeback to force overtime.
On a third and short, Coastal pushed the Liberty offense back to set up a game-tying 40-yard field goal for Liberty. If it was good, a third overtime would ensue.
LaDarius Hawthorne had other ideas.
“I remember seeing Tank go up and block it and we all went crazy,” Brown saidm referring to Hawthorne. “We stormed the field and everything. It was one of the craziest games I have ever been a part of.”
The Chants stormed the field in Lynchburg, celebrating a 55-52 victory.
Skeen was watching it at a bar back home and said that he was probably "one of the only ones in that ZIP Code“ who cared about the game.
“I remember seeing the blocked kick and losing my mind,” Skeen said. “People probably thought I was crazy.”
In 2014, things were golden for Coastal. The team was unstoppable. In their first 11 games, Coastal scored 30 points or more and was beating teams by an average of three touchdowns. Nov. 8 was a key date as Coastal defeated Charlotte early in the afternoon. North Dakota State, which was ranked No. 1 in the FCS at the time, lost later that evening.
The Chanticleers moved into the top spot and controlled their destiny. Should they finish undefeated, they would host their way through the playoffs and most likely play North Dakota State in Fresno, Texas, the site of the FCS Championship game.
As Coastal kept shining in the limelight, the Flames stewed, planning on revenge.
On Nov. 22, 2014, that plan came to the forefront.
“We don’t have to talk about that,” Skeen said.
Unfortunately for Coastal fans, that game can be listed as one of the cornerstones of this rivalry.
Coastal had a 14-3 lead going into the half, despite their offense not being what it was throughout the entire year. But the Flames pushed back and took a 15-14 lead with under 90 seconds to go.
“Everything came down to the final drive,” Henderson said. “We didn’t execute the game plan properly and got out of our element. That’s why the game was so close.”
Former coach Joe Moglia remembers the final drive that led to the pivotal moment.
“It was a wonderful drive,” Moglia said. “We got down to the 4 yard line and we had an incredible place kicker in Alex Catron. You’re at the 4 yard line, it’s basically an extra point. It’s a no-brainer.”
Henderson said that before the play even began, he was getting ready to celebrate on the sidelines.
Chima Uzowihe had other ideas.
“The kick was low and one of the linebackers was able to jump up and had it hit their chest,” Moglia recalled.
Henderson watched in stunned silence as Liberty players stormed the field, celebrating not just a 15-14 win over the top team in the country, but snatching the Big South title away as well. The pain of that game still resonates among coaches, players and fans.
“That was a very, very, very tough loss,” Moglia said. “It cost us an undefeated season and the No. 1 ranking.”
“It left a bad taste in our mouths,” Mapp said.
Skeen, who was in attendance at the game, said it was one of the "more unfortunate sports moments" he'd ever gotten to watch.
“It was absolutely deflating," Skeen said
Coastal would eventually have to travel to take on North Dakota Stat in the FCS quarterfinals, where they would end up losing 39-32.
In 2015, it was like déjà vu. Coastal was ranked fourth. Liberty was CCU’s final game. While a Big South title was out of reach, a better spot in the FCS playoffs was up for grabs.
Liberty took the lead with 1:27 to go in the game. Once again, Coastal had a chance to win. And once again, they fell short as a pass slipped through Bruce Mapp's hands on fourth down at midfield.
Earlier in 2015, it was announced that Coastal was going to be moving from the Big South to the Sun Belt and becoming an FBS program. The move up meant the end of several rivalries with programs such as Furman, Charleston Southern and Liberty. At the time, Coastal was trailing the series to Liberty 6-7. Given that there was no timetable on when a matchup would happen, players and coaches knew they had to end the series on a winning note.
To do that, the coaching staff had to dig deep in the memory bank and play back some horrible memories.
“We watched the highlights from those games,” Brown said. “We watched the 2014 game and the 2015 game. While watching it, we just said to ourselves, 'We need this win.'”
The 2016 season, while successful, will forever be known for the program's ability fight through the injury bug, particularly at the quarterback position.
Prior to their matchup versus Liberty in 2016, Coastal had seven different players attempt a pass or play in the quarterback position. Three of those players were listed as wide receivers.
Coastal called upon a graduate assistant by the name of Tyler Chadwick to lead Coastal into battle against Liberty for the final time. Chadwick was no stranger to high-pressure situations, considering he played a key role in the Coastal baseball team’s 2016 College World Series title.
“He was essentially our seventh string quarterback,” Moglia said.
The pressure didn’t phase Chadwick one bit as Coastal would dominate the rival 42-7 on a Thursday night game on that was televised on ESPN3.
Ever since that game, all fans of the rivalry have had were memories. That changes on Saturday.
Going into the 2020 season, no one knew what to expect. Very few people expected this game to happen, given that many teams have experienced cancellations and postponements. And fewer still expected that the two teams would have a combined record of 18-1 and both be ranked in the Top 25 (CCU is No. 14 and Liberty is No. 25). And yet that’s what fans will see at Brooks Stadium.
Prior to their 45-0 win over Massachusetts this past weekend, Liberty's undefeated season came to an end, coincidentally, on a blocked field goal. And the score was the same as it was against Coastal in 2014.
With each week, the pressure continues to mount on this Coastal Carolina team. The more they win, the more eyes are on them.
While many players on this year‘s team might not appreciate the rivalry, there are some on the roster who were freshmen in 2016 and witnessed the Liberty rivalry. Players such as Trey Carter, CJ Brewer and Silas Kelly were on the sidelines watching two great rivals duke it out on the field.
Henderson, who attended Coastal from 2012-2016, hopes that his time with those players all those years ago still resonates within them and that those teachings have been passed down to the next generation of Coastal Carolina football players.
Other former players also see the importance of the rivalry.
“It’s like Ohio State-Penn State,” former guard Dom DiGalbo said.
Hogue agrees, adding that what makes a true rivalry is when both teams win their fair share of games.
“You can’t be any more balanced than our series,” Hogue said, referencing the 7-7 all-time record between the two.
The rivalry between Coastal and Liberty goes far beyond the gridiron. Hogue noted that the rivalry between the Flames and the Chants extends back to the early days of Gary Gilmore’s career as the baseball head coach.
“It probably was more intense and more noticeable before we started playing football,” Hogue said.
In some ways, the schools have pushed each other. In football, Coastal began the transition to the FBS in 2016. Liberty began the transition to the FBS the following year. Last year, Liberty won a bowl game for the first time in program history. Coastal is set to make a bowl game this year.
“Even though we have been bitter rivals and fierce competitors over the years, we also seem to be each other's pacesetters,” Hogue said. “There have been times where we said, ‘OK, Liberty has stepped up, now we need to do it’ and vice versa. That probably has added more fuel to [the rivalry].”
The value of this rivalry could also be seen when tickets went on sale on Friday as they sold out in 15 minutes. Tickets are being re-sold on StubHub with the cheapest going for $85 per ticket. The most expensive? A whopping $413.
With both programs flying high this year, it should be a high intensity, down-to-the-wire type game at Brooks Stadium on Saturday. However, Henderson knows who is walking out of that stadium with the win.
“If we got Grayson McCall, we’re not losing to anybody,” Henderson said, referring to Coastal's star quarterback. “Grayson McCall is one of the greatest assets that Coastal Carolina has ever recruited. If we have him, we’re not losing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.