Coastal Carolina University leaders on Thursday proposed forming a new college to help meet the increasing demand for healthcare workers.

Provost Dan Ennis recommended combining some of the university's science programs into the new College of Health and Human Performance, which would include nursing, public health and health administration majors. No new majors would be created.

“The rationale has to do with need and employment,” Ennis said, noting that currently there are 24,042 unfilled healthcare positions across the state, with 1,448 of those in Horry County.

About 13% of Coastal's degrees were awarded in health professions during the 2020-2021 academic year.

Ennis proposes moving some of those programs around to different facilities on campus, including shifting kinesiology closer to the football training area to give those students more chances to have internships and learning opportunities working with Coastal's sports teams.

“For years there has been a border on our campus [at Chanticleer Drive]," Ennis said. "We’ll cross the border where athletics and academics interact. Now is a good time to make this kind of move.”

As for when this shift to a new college would happen, a few more steps need to be taken first, including the development of a college formation committee and a dean search committee.

Ennis is proposing that the new college begin operation coinciding with the new fiscal year on July 1.

The affected majors are all housed under the Gupta College of Science. Ennis said the current facilities would remain the same in terms of space — classes will be taught in the same classrooms and labs, and this change is an opportunity to build new facilities in the future, as the shift will add a new layer of administration.

This extra cost of new administrative staff would “have to be paid back with enrollment and completion rate on the back end,” Ennis said.

“This is a great need,” trustee Bill Biggs said. “That need is going to grow. We need to recruit more people into the healthcare field.”