Coastal Carolina University leaders on Thursday proposed forming a new college to help meet the increasing demand for healthcare workers.
Provost Dan Ennis recommended combining some of the university's science programs into the new College of Health and Human Performance, which would include nursing, public health and health administration majors. No new majors would be created.
“The rationale has to do with need and employment,” Ennis said, noting that currently there are 24,042 unfilled healthcare positions across the state, with 1,448 of those in Horry County.
About 13% of Coastal's degrees were awarded in health professions during the 2020-2021 academic year.
Ennis proposes moving some of those programs around to different facilities on campus, including shifting kinesiology closer to the football training area to give those students more chances to have internships and learning opportunities working with Coastal's sports teams.
“For years there has been a border on our campus [at Chanticleer Drive]," Ennis said. "We’ll cross the border where athletics and academics interact. Now is a good time to make this kind of move.”
As for when this shift to a new college would happen, a few more steps need to be taken first, including the development of a college formation committee and a dean search committee.
Ennis is proposing that the new college begin operation coinciding with the new fiscal year on July 1.
The affected majors are all housed under the Gupta College of Science. Ennis said the current facilities would remain the same in terms of space — classes will be taught in the same classrooms and labs, and this change is an opportunity to build new facilities in the future, as the shift will add a new layer of administration.
This extra cost of new administrative staff would “have to be paid back with enrollment and completion rate on the back end,” Ennis said.
“This is a great need,” trustee Bill Biggs said. “That need is going to grow. We need to recruit more people into the healthcare field.”
Enrollment
Associate Provost for Enrollment Management Amanda Craddock said that Coastal showed a 3.5% growth in the total population, including undergraduates and graduates this fall.
Significant growth also occurred with incoming freshman, with about 450 additional freshman over the last year, as well as increases in in-state and out-of-state students.
Student retention percentages were slightly down due to COVID-19, officials said, but plans are in place to boost those numbers.
Vice President for Student Success, Enrollment Management and Student Affairs Jim Solazzo said that with the CEaL program in place, as well as a new initiative called CINO Accelerate, students who are not as prepared as others have a chance to get some help.
The CEaL program stands for Coastal Excellence and Leadership, and it along with the school’s Beacon program help alert professors and advisors to students who are having troubles with grades and may need some additional help.
Capital projects
Work on the new $5 million soccer complex could begin by July, according to Coastal officials.
“This is a long time coming, I think, for our soccer team,” said CCU’s Chief Financial Officer David Frost.
The stadium is to be built across U.S. 501 from the campus at the intramural fields, next to the tennis courts.
The facility will include some amenities their current soccer area does not have, like locker rooms.
The project, on which the school originally began talks in 2016, is back on track now, developing schematic designs and doing estimations on final costs.
“When we get some actual design pictures, we’ll have a little more we can share and show,” Frost said, saying that by the board’s December meeting there may be some images to share with the public.
Meanwhile, the university’s $29.8 million Library Learning Complex project is estimated to begin in March 2022.
The Library Learning Complex project is funded through a local 1% sales tax and Coastal’s capital reserves. The two-story, 64,000-square-foot complex will integrate student spaces with cutting edge immersive technologies, including a virtual reality lab, data visualization and video/audio production studios.
The project is slated to be complete by the fall of 2023, and renovations to Kimbel Library will begin thereafter.
Plans are also underway for a shift in the intersection of S.C. 544 and University Boulevard, since the Coastal Education Foundation has donated the land to move approximately 2,100 feet of the western end of University Boulevard southward to the edge of campus.
The $7.4 million traffic shift will have University Boulevard meeting up with the highway a bit past where it does now, which will free up a large parcel of land on that corner to develop. This parcel would possibly house their proposed indoor football practice facility.
“This project has been on our master plan since 2012,” Frost said.
