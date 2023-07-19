A voice blared through loudspeakers near the residence halls declaring an emergency training exercise at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday morning.
Minutes later several law enforcement vehicles with flashing lights drove toward Clay D. Brittain Jr. Hall and three men ran from the front door with their hands raised over their heads as officers in tactical gear passed them on the way into the building.
The full-scale armed aggressor exercise with CCU public safety was designed to test and evaluate CCU’s response plan, protocols and procedures as well as enhance partnerships with other agencies. Other agencies participating were the State Law Enforcement Division, the state emergency management division, Horry County police and fire rescue, Conway’s police and fire departments, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach police departments as well as Conway Medical Center.
“We really need to be prepared. Unfortunately, we know what kind of world we live in today,” Dr. Paul Richardson of Conway Medical Center said. “This kind of scenario, hopefully won’t but very well could happen.”
The scenario, as outlined by Milt Seekins of Coastal’s emergency management department, was an armed suspect inside the Brittain Hall who had fired on several student volunteers acting as victims.
Seekins said law enforcement officers were to go in the building and clear each room then medical personnel would treat and take some wounded to Conway Medical Center. All the while, he said, command centers would be set up and other agencies would be staged in surrounding areas.
The exercise will continue on Friday, he said, and the staff will regroup to evaluate how they did.
“In the preparedness world, we kind of think of it as a cyclical event. We organize. We plan. We train. We equip and then we go through an exercise. What we don’t want to do is lose the value of what we do here today,” he said. “No everything will be perfect but wheat we will get is after action comments.”
The exercise was monitored by Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel. The exercise is part of FEMA’s national exercise program CCU had started planning for 2019 but postponed the exercise because of pandemic-related issues.
The Wednesday exercise included 180 participants from the various agencies and volunteers.
Seekins said the public safety department at the university routinely trains to respond and stop imminent threats, but Wednesday’s exercise differs because it was a full-scale operation involving other agencies with “boots on the ground.”
