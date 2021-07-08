When it came to recruiting international students to Coastal Carolina University, foreign students didn’t always realize that South Carolina was its own state with its own opportunities.

“Some knew of North Carolina, or were under the impression that the Carolinas were all one place, but we weren’t always recognized as our own individual state,” said Leisha DeRiso, director of international recruitment and admissions at CCU.

DeRiso said faculty had had discussions among themselves more than a year ago about forming a consortium because of this lack of awareness about the state.

Tina MacDonald, director of international admissions at College of Charleston, suggested to DeRiso and Frank McClary, director of international recruitment and admissions at the University of South Carolina, that they should work together to create a consortium. In March 2020, they then presented the idea of the Study South Carolina consortium, with the support of the U.S. Department of Commerce, to the South Carolina Association of International Educators (SCAIE).

The SCAIE was interested and in a year’s time, it brought the partnered universities into their charter. The consortium wrote its bylaws and began recruiting interested institutions.

According MacDonald, who serves as president, there are currently 13 educational institutions that have partnered with Study South Carolina:

Anderson University

Ashley Hall

Ben Lippen School

Bob Jones University

Charleston Southern University

Coastal Carolina University

College of Charleston

Furman University

Greenville Technical College

Lander University

Trident Technical College

University of South Carolina — Columbia

Winthrop University

Not long after the initial meeting, the COVID-19 pandemic began, but the three schools persevered with the project.

“I think that really shows the dedication the three founding parties had to continuing the conversation, organizing this, meeting virtually,” DeRiso said. “The fact that we were still able to make this happen, and get our first members to join at the beginning of this year, was a significant achievement.”

DeRiso said the consortium offers them a wider range of recruitment opportunities. For instance, the members represented through Study South Carolina are able to participate in events sponsored by various organizations, such as the U.S. Department of Commerce, for free. In effect, it’s a tenfold increase in recruitment from what they used to be able to do, DeRiso said.

“When we all volunteer to meet, especially during these virtual events, instead of one of us trying to meet with four or five people in one day, 10 of us can meet with four or five people in one day, talk about the state, talk about all the benefits, international connections with businesses, opportunities for internships, different programs across all the member institutions,” DeRiso said.

She also said one particular benefit is that it allows institutions to function as a “united voice” to maximize exposure for their schools and provide the best fit for a student’s interests. Each school would be able to market what they do uniquely well, such as CCU with its marine science program.

“We’ve already reaped benefits from the organization, definitely, in a very short time,” DeRiso said. “I think all the members would agree.”