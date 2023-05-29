Coastal Carolina will host Duke of the ACC as well as UNC Wilmington and Rider in the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Conway Regional this weekend.
The double-elimination Conway Regional teams were announced Monday on ESPN2 as part of the release of the entire 76th NCAA Division I Baseball Championship field. The Chanticleers learned of their opponents at a watch party Monday at Handley's Pub & Grub in Carolina Forest.
It begins Friday with a pair of games and will conclude either Sunday or Monday. Coastal (39-19) will face Ryder (35-19), the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) tournament champion, in the opening round, and CCU coach Gary Gilmore plans to play in the early game.
Duke (35-21), which finished fifth overall in the ACC standings at 16-13, will face Colonial Athletic Conference tournament champion UNC Wilmington (36-21) in the other game Friday.
“I know none of them are easy, so we’ve got our work cut out for us,” Gilmore said. “. . . It’s all about us playing the way we’re capable of playing at this point. It’s not about the opponent. Can we play our very best and see if our best is good enough?”
CCU's regional is paired with Virginia's regional, which also features East Carolina, Oklahoma and Army. If CCU were to win its regional, it would travel to Virginia for a Super Regional, or host one of the other three teams.
Coastal won the Sun Belt Conference regular season title with a 23-7 record and its first two games last week in the conference tournament.
Louisiana defeated the Chants twice Saturday to eliminate them in the semifinals, snapping CCU’s nine-game winning streak.
The regional is the fifth hosted by CCU, joining those in 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2018, and is the second held at Vrooman Field at Springs Brooks Stadium since the stadium opened in 2015.
CCU hosted the 2007 and 2010 regionals at Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach and the 2008 regional on campus at Vrooman Field at Charles L. Watson Stadium.
CCU is making its 19th appearance in NCAA postseason play. The 2016 national champions have qualified for regional competition in 17 of the last 23 seasons, and four of the past five seasons with a tournament – the 2020 postseason was canceled due to the coronavirus.
The other 15 regional hosts are Clemson, South Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Indiana State, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Wake Forest. Eight are SEC schools and four are ACC schools.
Best-of-three Super Regionals at the top eight remaining seeds will follow the regionals, and the College World Series begins June 16 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.
Thirty conferences receive an automatic berth for their tournament champion in the field of 64, and there are 34 at-large selections.
Passes for the entire Conway Regional are on sale for $75, $60 and $50 depending on seat locations.
Single-game tickets for $15, $12 and $10 go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday, if available. Tickets can be purchased online at GoCCUsports.com/tickets and by calling 843-347-8499 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Parking passes are also available and can be purchased online at GoCCUsports.com/2023NCAAParking.
