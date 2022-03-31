A FIRST Robotics team called The Penguineers, affiliated with Coastal Carolina University, will head to Houston, Texas, in April for the FIRST Tech Challenge World Championship.
“Everybody is super, super ecstatic to go,” said Colton Lloyd, the Penguineers coach.
FIRST stands for For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.
Lloyd, who currently is working on his master’s degree in coastal marine and wetland science, received his bachelor’s in physics, which is how he ended up being involved in robotics.
“My main focus is fluid mechanics,” he said.
Twelve students make up the Penguineers, and seven of them are actually high school students attending Scholars Academy on the Coastal campus.
In the recent state competition, they won the First Place Inspire Award, otherwise known as the Champions Award. Winning the world championship could mean scholarship opportunities and global recognition as the best of the best, Lloyd said.
Lloyd said the group is working hard on their creation. As soon as they realized they were headed to the world championship, they started ordering some new parts for their robot to be sure it was able to run at its top efficiency.
To complete in the global challenge, the students will create an 18-inch tall robot, which will be able to compete in a set of games.
“There are Wiffle Balls and small plastic cubes of different weights,” Lloyd said. “[The robot] has to pick those up and put them on different levels, like a teetering pyramid. We have to keep the platform level to score more points. The higher we put it on the pyramid, the more points we get.”
Excitement is high in the group, as Lloyd said a large number of them are seniors in high school and this is the last year they can compete.
“We’ve qualified three years, including this year. Last year we couldn’t go for COVID reasons, so we’re really happy to be able to go this time,” Lloyd said.
Before the qualifier, the group worked steadily on their entry since September, taking about a month and a half to rebuild a few things and tweak a few items the way they wanted.
Lloyd said the world competition is “a different level” than some robot competitions people may see on television.
“There are teams from Mexico and China, Russia, and the Middle East. We have to make sure ours are really good,” he said.
Of course, making their machine the best it can be and preparing for the trip to Texas will take some extra funds.
The world championship in Houston is a week-long event, a trip that involves plane tickets and enough hotel rooms for all of the participants, as well as other travel incidentals – not to mention what was spent to elevate their robot to its best performance level.
Lloyd and the Penguineers set up a Go Fund Me for those interested in helping the group get to Houston. A video on the Go Fund Me page also gives more information about the team and the trip.
The Penguineers is a nonprofit and anyone with questions can email them at Penguineers11454@gmail.com.
