The housing market in the Myrtle Beach area has continued to soar, according to a new report from the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors.
Analyzing the region that runs from Shallotte, North Carolina, to Georgetown County, CCAR attributed the real estate boom to strong demand for single-family homes in a market with scarce inventory.
“Single-family home prices increased by 17.6 percent to an average of $297,500, a result of record-low home inventory levels that forced buyers into bidding wars, which pushed prices skyward,” CCAR wrote in a press release that described the report’s year-over-year findings. “There were 12,633 closed sales for single-family homes, which is up 14.6 percent…The number of single-family homes available for sale was down by 39.6 percent, propelling robust buyer demand.”
The full report found that, through December, a dwindling amount of single-family homes sold for higher prices in shorter periods of time.
With 646 listings, December saw a 24% decrease in available single-family units compared to December the previous year — as well as a shorter sale time, with homes averaging 108 days on the market, down from 125 in December 2020.
At $322,000, December’s median sale price was 22% higher than in the the same month of 2020.
Angela Fabbri, marketing consultant for CCAR, attributed the demand to a surge in baby boomers retiring, a trend she said was accelerated by the pandemic.
“I think it’s helped our market in terms of people deciding where they wanted to live long term,” she said. “Many on the cusp of retirement took the leap, and we have tons of retirees in this town.”
Jason Potter, owner and broker in charge of Grand Strand Coastal Realty, said the region can be more appealing than other retirement destinations.
“Florida is often too far, too hot year round,” he explained. “We’re an area that still offers so much more potential for development. We’re not overdeveloped like Hilton Head.”
He added that favorable economic conditions have also contributed to the market boom, with low interest rates encouraging investment and soaring property values prompting sales from people who hadn’t considered leaving.
“There are people who didn’t originally intend to sell, who saw their neighbors’ (closing prices),” he said, explaining that rapid sales have contributed to a local apartment shortage. “Part of the reason we’re having this inventory issue is because many sellers don’t have anywhere to go so they’ll go to an apartment.”
Potter said the apartment shortage has also impacted prospective buyers looking to live in the region short-term as they search for a home.
“Rentals are now hard to come by,” he explained. “They’re expensive, and the ones available do not meet (homebuyers’) needs. A couple I’m working with have dogs, and couldn’t find an apartment that allowed that, so they actually bought a house as they wait for their intended home to finish being built.”
Neither Potter nor Fabbri worried that a housing bubble was forming, noting that new developments were keeping pace with demand.
“We’re not looking at empty homes with no buyers,” Fabbri said, alluding to market conditions leading up to the 2008 financial crisis. “This is one of the fastest growing metro areas in the country.”
However, both acknowledged that home ownership was becoming less affordable.
“You’re not seeing as many first-time buyers because they’re getting outpriced,” Fabbri said.
As a Myrtle Beach city councilman and owner of invi Real Estate, John Krajc has seen both sides of the coin.
“Myrtle Beach is a growing market, but it hurts the folks in the hospitality business and the middle class because they can’t buy a home,” Krajc explained.
Krajc said many are hoping the demand will cool as underwriters stiffen borrowing requirements, which could reduce the amount of people taking out home mortgages and slow the rate of property appreciation.
“Currently, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are going to take some steps to make lending to investors a bit more difficult, which could open up more affordability for middle class home buyers,” he said, adding that slowing appreciation would keep prices in a more accessible range. “The thought is to open it up for first time buyers facing stiff competition from mutual funds.”
By contrast, Potter predicted new lending requirements would continue to fuel demand.
“I just don’t see demand cooling,” he said. “Fannie Mae increased the interest rate on second home purchasers. The news of that taking place has brought a tremendous amount of people who wanted to wait to buy to move forward now.
“You’re going to take more homes off the market and continue to have more demands,” he continued. “With less homes available, more people will think it’s now or never.”
Whatever the outcome, the region's development boom has presented challenges for renters who power its tourism-driven economy, especially in Myrtle Beach.
“Higher income households can put upward pressure on prices and rent, placing housing further out of reach for those with more modest incomes,” explained a preliminary report from Myrtle Beach and the Habitat for Humanity of Horry County.
Noting that from 2011 to 2019 there was a 112% increase in households making at least $150,000 annually in the city and surrounding Horry County, the report found that 56% of renters within city limits are cost-burdened or severely cost-burdened.
“We consider a burden when a household spends more than 30% of its income on housing and a severe burden when it spends more than 50%,” Habitat for Humanity Director of Workforce Housing Chad Charles told myhorrynews.com last year.
Presenting the findings of the final report before Myrtle Beach City Council earlier this month, Charles proposed building 567 mixed-income units per year. Specifically, he recommended creating 250 rental units and 317 homes, with 87 of the rentals and 53 of homes costing less than 30% income for those making $20,000-$73,000 annually.
The city has not determined how it will ensure those rates, though other localities have employed a variety of measures, including tax incentives, subsidies and public-private partnerships.
Krajc said he opposed increasing city subsidies for housing, calling it “a handout instead of a handup,” but was exploring developments that mixed subsidized units with those that charged standard rates.
Adding that he thought the biggest workforce housing solution is to increase wages, Krajc said workforce housing would be discussed at the city’s budget retreat on Feb. 24.
