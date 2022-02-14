The housing market in the Myrtle Beach area has continued to soar, according to a new report from the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors.

Analyzing the region that runs from Shallotte, North Carolina, to Georgetown County, CCAR attributed the real estate boom to strong demand for single-family homes in a market with scarce inventory.

“Single-family home prices increased by 17.6 percent to an average of $297,500, a result of record-low home inventory levels that forced buyers into bidding wars, which pushed prices skyward,” CCAR wrote in a press release that described the report’s year-over-year findings. “There were 12,633 closed sales for single-family homes, which is up 14.6 percent…The number of single-family homes available for sale was down by 39.6 percent, propelling robust buyer demand.”

The full report found that, through December, a dwindling amount of single-family homes sold for higher prices in shorter periods of time.

With 646 listings, December saw a 24% decrease in available single-family units compared to December the previous year — as well as a shorter sale time, with homes averaging 108 days on the market, down from 125 in December 2020.

At $322,000, December’s median sale price was 22% higher than in the the same month of 2020.

Angela Fabbri, marketing consultant for CCAR, attributed the demand to a surge in baby boomers retiring, a trend she said was accelerated by the pandemic.

“I think it’s helped our market in terms of people deciding where they wanted to live long term,” she said. “Many on the cusp of retirement took the leap, and we have tons of retirees in this town.”

Jason Potter, owner and broker in charge of Grand Strand Coastal Realty, said the region can be more appealing than other retirement destinations.

“Florida is often too far, too hot year round,” he explained. “We’re an area that still offers so much more potential for development. We’re not overdeveloped like Hilton Head.”